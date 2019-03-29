It began four years ago, when Cabrillo High athletic director Dan Troup helped bring in a new spring sport to Vandenberg Village: Boys volleyball.
Now, the program will have this latest milestone – it’s first-ever alumni game.
Both Troup and CHS head coach Aaron Batula confirmed to Lee Central Coast Newspapers that Cabrillo will be holding the first-ever alumni game on April 3 inside the CHS gym.
Troup says the night will begin with the junior varsity boys volleyball program taking on members of the CHS faculty, which is set for 5 p.m inside the CHS gym. Then, in the nightcap set for 6 p.m., the Cabrillo boys volleyball varsity team will take on the players who were a part of the first three programs.
Batula has been a part of the program since its inception. He adds that there’s a new aura of excitement due to how long the program has lasted.
“This is our fourth season fielding a program, so we’ve got a good group of kids who are alumni now who still love to play. A couple of them were All-League performers Joey Brown and Brenton Staunton. So it’s going to be a pretty competitive match,” Batula said. “I don’t know what kind of shape they’ll be in, but I know my team will be up to play them because they know who these guys are. So it will be a fun time.”
Both alums were the last members of the CHS boys volleyball team that competed in the now defunct Los Padres League. Batula said they won’t be alone.
“We’ve got at least six alumni who are confirmed. It’s going to be a fun time.”
Batula and CHS also believes that Wednesday’s contest will be a great chance for the northern part of the Lompoc Valley to catch the boys volleyball team in action, especially if they’ve never seen them compete before.
“I told our guys: This is a good chance for the Cabrillo community to come out and watch them play,” Batula said. “Our guys know how to play volleyball. It’s worth it to watch them play.”
For more information, contact Dan Troup at the CHS Athletics Office (805) 742-2905, or Aaron Batula at (805) 286-8775.
Cali Cougars Basketball Tryouts
The Cali Cougars Travel Basketball Team is holding tryouts Monday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 3 from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., both nights.
Junior high school boys and girls, and high school boys and girls are eligible for the tryouts. A Cali Cougars news release stated the Cali Cougars travel team is an AAU-certified travel basketball team,
Contact coach Mike Bloodworth at 805-314-2788 for more information.
Smiley Wilkins Golf Tournament
The Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP is hosting its 25th annual Smiley Wilkins Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 27 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The entry fee is $140 per person.
The registration deadline is April 20.
The entry fee includes one round of golf, cart, tee prizes and an awards dinner.
Non-golfers are invited to attend the dinner. Dinner-only tickets are $20.
First, second and third place teams will be presented with awards along with prizes going for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and men’s and women’s long drive winners.
There will also be an auction, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Door prize packets include two mulligans and 40 door prize tickets and can be pre-purchased for $40.
The scramble format tournament tees off with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with tournament registration time set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call Marcus Wilkins (805-717-7541), Ben Dunson (805-680-0487) or Howard “Happy” Harrison (805-878-1225).