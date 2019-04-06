History took place inside the Cabrillo High gymnasium on Wednesday – as the venue hosted the school’s first-ever boys volleyball alumni game.
And it was the former CHS players showing they can still come back from being down two sets, plus proving they never lost their volleyball grit after graduating.
Members of the past three CHS teams got a chance to hit the ball over the net once again, taking on the 19 varsity boys volleyball team at CHS. The former players earned the thrilling 3-2 victory over the Conquistadores – with set scores ending in 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 15-7.
Varsity head coach Aaron Batula got a chance to coach up the likes of Brenton Staunton (2018 graduate), Joey Brown (2018), Josh Her (2018) and David Coulter (2016) one more time.
Batula said regardless of whoever won or lost, Wednesday was a culmination of a vision laid out to bring the sport to the campus.
“It seems like I just blinked, and yet here we are four seasons in,” said Batula. “The time has really flown by. It’s been great seeing some of our alumni players and alumni coaches come back to play against our current team.”
In the fall of 2015, CHS athletic director Dan Troup helped bring the new sport into the fold – joining Orcutt Academy, Santa Ynez, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande and Righetti as area schools that now offered boys volleyball as a sport for the spring season. The Cabrillo Boys’ Volleyball program was officially launched in the spring of 2016.
Batula said Staunton, Brown and Her provided the net strength up front, while Curtis Rogers (2018) provided steady passes as the setter. Mark Walsk and Parry Malae served as player-coaches for the alumni team.
The varsity squad, coached by associate head coach Tiffany Nicastro, looked to close things out quickly with some strong play early in the match. The jump-serving of Chris Campos, strong passing and defense of libero Jericho Guron and the setting of Hayden Jory gave the varsity team the early advantage. But the steady play and the experience of the alumni squad made the difference in the late stages of the match and secured the win for the alumni.
The evening began with the CHS Faculty and Staff squeezing out a win over the CHS JV team, prevailing 2-1. Faculty members who competed were: Greg Eisen, Pam Watson, David Martin, Joel Jory, Tiffany Nicastro, Mike Tillery, Dan Troup, Cheryse Nelson, Kevin Lee, and Fabian Schacht.