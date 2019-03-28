Santa Ynez boys volleyball was eager to redeem itself from falling in five sets against Righetti before Thursday night’s contest.
They overcame that Monday evening close loss by earning their fourth three-set sweep of an opponent in the last five games – this time at Cabrillo.
Led by the likes of Siggy Porter, Andrew Nielson and Nate Rogers plus strong net play on defense, the Pirates swept the Conquistadores 3-0 with set scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 25-16.
Head coach Craig Scott said the Pirates had to re-focus on talking to one another on the court and re-establishing the camaraderie following that Monday loss.
“We’ve really been working on team chemistry and getting the communication going. After the Righetti match, they just needed to step it up. That was a tough loss for us,” Scott said. “We really worked on the communication and teamwork. It’s one of those things where it’s a mental toughness gut check thing. I just told them ‘You learn something from it. Try to learn from your mistakes and being able to finish off the match.’”
Santa Ynez (11-10, 2-3 in the Channel League) started fast by going up 10-2 in set one. Cabrillo, though, reinvigorated itself on the floor and managed to cut the lead to 12-8 behind the kills of Chris Campos and distribution provided by Hayden Jory on the assist front.
The Pirates, though, turned a late 18-14 lead in the first set and went on a 7-3 run to seal the win.
Set two was dominated by the Pirates. Santa Ynez jumped out to a 9-1 early lead before settling for the 14-point victory.
Set three saw some early struggles from the Pirates as they led 5-4 and found itself barely ahead 16-14. But Santa Ynez closed that final deciding set on a 9-2 run to win 25-16.
Rogers had eight kills to lead the Pirates. Nielson finished with six kills and Porter added four on the evening.
Cabrillo was led by Campos and his six kills. Jory had nine assists. Jeremy Hicks finished with 11 digs.
Outside of the Righetti loss, the Pirates previously swept Bishop Diego (Wedensday), Dos Pueblos (March 21) and Nipomo (March 19).
Cabrillo fell to 3-8 overall and 0-6 in the Channel League, but head coach Aaron Batula says he has a very positive group out on the floor.
“Some people may look at our record and say we’re not having a good season. That’s not true – we’re having a great season, but we’re in a tough situation and a tough league. But our guys know how to play volleyball,” Batula said.
Batula confirms Cabrillo will hold the first-ever Alumni Game on Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
Cabrillo 14, Santa Ynez 4
The Conquistadores swept the entire doubles end against the Pirates on Thursday.
The No. 1 team of K.C Stevens and Garrett Rodgers won 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0. The Conqs’ No. 2 options of Eli Pellot/Manny Velasquez won 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0.
On the singles side, Tito Campos – CHS’s No. 1 – won two sets by scores of 6-4 and 6-2.
Softball
Nipomo 11, Mission Prep 2 (at Cuesta College)
Key-Annah Pu’a went the distance and struck out 16 batters in the nine-run victory over the Royals.
On offense, Pu’a blasted a solo home run in the seventh inning and went three-of-four at the bat.
Sydney Miller finished with two hits on four at-bats. Lisette Coria finished with three smashes on five attempts – including a double and triple.