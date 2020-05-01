Amelia Brown takes over as Santa Ynez girls varsity volleyball coach

+3 Senior Spotlight: Santa Ynez' Quincy Valle is Pirates' Female Athlete of the Year A CIF Southern Section Division 4 finalist in the shot put, Valle seemed set on continuing her throwing career at Santa Barbara City College. Then Cal State San Marcos came into the picture.

Blunt was one of two regular setters for the Pirates last year.

When it comes to getting to work with her new team, that has been complicated for Brown. Schools across the state closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and no team workouts have been allowed under the statewide shelter-in-home directive California Governor Gavin Newsom issued in March.

"I haven't been able to be in contact (with her new team) over the internet yet, but I'm planning on sending out a big massive email, a welcome kind of thing," said Brown.

"I want to send them a workout to help them stay in shape. I'm going to try to help them stay positive by reminding them that staying home, staying safe can help get us on the court as soon as possible."

The new Santa Ynez varsity volleyball coach has been an agriculture teacher at the school for two years.

"When the opportunity came for me to coach, it was an easy 'yes'," she said.

Brown played middle blocker during her playing days. Brown was a three-year varsity volleyball player for San Luis Obispo High School and was an All-State selection her senior year. The Tigers won two PAC 7 League championships during her time there.