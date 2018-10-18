Nipomo's hitters smacked their shots with authority Thursday night, and the result was a win on the Titans' Senior Night.
The Titans controlled most of the last two sets and took a 3-1 Ocean League win over Pioneer Valley at Nipomo in a regular season finale. Set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14.
Nipomo (13-9, 8-2) finished in second place in the Ocean League. Morro Bay, with one league loss, finished up 9-1 in league with a 3-1 win over Orcutt Academy Thursday night.
Pioneer Valley (13-9, 7-3) finished third. Both teams moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier in the year.
Jasmine Vongvone and Emily Arboit, with nine kills each, were Nipomo's kill leaders, and Jasmine Vongvone finished the match with a six-point serving run.
She and Arboit led the way as the Titans hit hard, effective deep shots, and the Panthers, who beat the Titans in four sets when the teams played in the first half of league play, couldn't run their offense the way they wanted to as the match wore on.
"I've been working on hitting the ball hard, off the hands," said Jasmine Vongvone.
"This time we were able to hit it deeper," than the first time the teams played.
Arboit and Jasmine Vongvone were Nipomo's hitting leaders, but Nathalie Martinez, Daisy Omohundro, Aubrianna Abney and Abbey Gutierrez also gave Nipomo some effective hitting.
Shelis Canton, with five blocks, was a force for the Titans at the net as Thursday night the shorter Titans neutralized the advantaged the Panthers had up front the first time the teams played.
"I thought our hitters put the ball in good spots, and their offense really wasn't even able to get going," said Nipomo coach Andrea Conaway.
Pioneer Valley kills leader Amaya Yebra had a match-high 13 kills. She also made 21 digs.
Alison Magni racked up 11 kills for the Panthers. Morgan Krause amassed 10 kills and six blocks.
However, the Panthers' hitters and blockers did a lot of their best work in the first set. Yebra couldn't take over the match with her hitting and Krause could not take the over the match with her blocking the way they did the first time the teams met.
Yebra often had to be Pioneer Valley's serve receiver, and she simply couldn't get into an attacking position consistently. When the Panthers were able to hit the ball deep, Nipomo libero Kaitlyn Vongvone, Jasmine's sister, often denied them. Kaitlyn Vongvone made a match-high 25 digs.
"Nipomo is a frustratingly great defensive team, and they made it hard for our hitters," said Pioneer Valley coach Nikki Doyle.
The Panthers finished the regular season with losses to Morro Bay and Nipomo but still finished in a solid third in their first season in the Ocean League.
Nipomo is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. Doyle said her squad will petition to get there. Playoff pairings will come out Monday. The playoffs will begin next Thursday.