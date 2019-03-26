Hancock College pitchers got on a hot streak during a four-game winning streak.
Then the Ventura College hitters cooled them off.
The Pirates hit Bulldogs' pitching hard for the second straight time Tuesday and created a three-way tie for first place in the Western State Conference North baseball standings with a 10-5 win at Ventura.
The Bulldogs and Pirates, each at 6-4 in conference games, are tied with Cuesta atop the packed WSC standings. Santa Barbara City College and Moorpark are both 5-5 in conference games. Oxnard is 2-8.
Ventura beat Hancock 8-4 at Hancock Saturday. The Bulldogs had a four-game winning streak going into that one, Hancock pitchers gave up just 13 runs during the Bulldogs' run.
The Pirates eclipsed that total by five runs in their two wins over the Bulldogs.
Tuesday, Ventura garnered 10 hits and six runs against Hancock starter Trevor Garcia (4-2) in Garcia's four innings of work. Hancock trailed 10-0 before the Bulldogs scored in the sixth.
Hancock used three pitchers, and none of them escaped without giving up at least a run. The Bulldogs had six errors, but seven Ventura runs were earned compared to two earned runs for Hancock.
Eight Pirates had at least one hit, and Ethan Balolong hit a solo home run for Ventura in the second inning. Gabe Baldovino, with two, was the lone Ventura player with more than one RBI for the Pirates.
Ventura starter Travis Weston (5-2) went 5.2 innings and gave up just one run on four hits.
Jeff Ray hit a three-run homer for the Bulldogs in the eighth. Hancock will host Cuesta at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Santa Maria 6, Orcutt Academy 4
The Saints (6-5, 1-0) beat the Spartans (2-8, 0-1) in an inaugural Ocean League opener at Santa Maria.
Both teams moved from the Los Padres League to the Ocean League when they moved to the CIF Central Section from the Southern Section early last year. The 2018-19 school year is the newcomers' first in the Central Secttion.
Santa Maria catcher Brian Nunez had two hits and drove in three runs. Raymond Rodriguez had three hits and an RBI for the Saints. Joseph Ybarra added two hits and an RBI.
Austin Peinado had two hits for the Saints. Santa Maria starter Tommy Herrera went 6 2/3 innings. Saints' closer Luis Gonzalez got the last out and earned the save.
Santa Ynez 2, St. Joseph 0
An Aiden Sisemore RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Justin Koslowsky in the fifth inning were more than enough for the Pirates (8-6-1) to squeeze out a non-league win over the Knights (3-11) at Santa Ynez.
The loss was another tough one for St. Joseph. All of the Knights' losses have come by three runs or less.
The Pirates won despite being out-hit 7-3. Max Melena pitched a complete game for St. Joseph. Santa Ynez starter Victor Heredia went six innings and Mason Young worked the seventh to get the save.
Jacob Galloway doubled for the Knights.
Valley Christian 19, Ojai Valley 0 (5 innings)
Andrew Sparlin had two hits, both doubles, and drove in six runs as the Lions (4-4-1) eased to a non-league win at home.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
VCA pitchers Dylan Fulton and Richard Matias combined on a one-hitter. Fulton pitched the first four innings. Matias worked a hitless fifth.
Fulton, Sparlin, Jared Moore and Sam Moore all had two hits for the Lions. Fulton hit a two-run homer in the second inning Moore doubled.
VCA catcher Tim Trenkle doubled and drove in three runs. Monday, VCA and Carpinteria-based Cate played to a 6-6 tie in a non-league game. That one was called after eight innings because of a two-hpur-thirty-minute time limit.
Softball
Hancock 3, Santa Monica 1
Shaylin Coy pitched a six-hit complete game and drove in a run as the Bulldogs (7-10, 3-6) beat the Corsairs in a Western State Conference North Division win over the Corsairs.
Santa Monica edged Hancock 1-0 when the teams played at Santa Monica in February.
Tuesday, Crystal Gonzales doubled twice and drove in a run for the Bulldogs. Sabrina Ornelas had Hancock's other RBI. Hancock first baseman Zaiden Bakke went 3-for-3.
Valley Christian Academy 25, Shandon 2 (5 innings)
SNANDON — VCA's Kyra Tullos hit for the cycle in reverse, and the Lions (3-3, 2-1) rolled to a Coast Valley League win over the Outlaws.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
"Kyra hit a home run, then a triple, then a double, then a single," en route to a 4-for-5 outing, said VCA coach Randy Stanford.
Tullos went 4-for-5 with seven RBIs. She hit a three-run homer in the first.
Savannah Trenkle pitched a one-hit complete game for the Lions. She helped herself by going 3-for-4 at the plate, with a double,and four RBIs. She scored four times.
Kassidy Heller went 2-for-4, with a double and three RBIs for the Lions.
Santa Maria 11, Orcutt Academy 1 (5 innings)
The Saints (3-8, 1-0) beat the Spartans (7-4, 0-1) in an Ocean League opener at Santa Maria.
The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the 10- run rule.
Xchelle Glidewell pitched a complete game for Santa Maria. She helped herself by hitting a double, Santa Maria's lone extra-base hit in its 11-hit attack. Glidewell was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Samantha De La Cruz was 3-for-3 with a run scored for the Saints. Brandy Perez went 2-for-3, scored one run and drove in another.
Danica Black homered for the Spartans in the third. Orcutt has lost four straight. Daisy Esparza went 2-for-2 for the Spartans.
Morro Bay 2, Nipomo 0
The Pirates (5-3, 1-0) scored twice in the fourth inning and earned a win over the Titans (5-5, 0-1) in this Ocean League opener at Nipomo.
Paso Robles 6, Righetti 0
The Bearcats (9-4, 4-1) scored a Mountain League win over the Warriors (5-8, 2-3) at Paso Robles.
Jaiden Ralston pitched a four-hit complete game for the Bearcats. Cameron Reynoso, with two, was the only Righetti batter with more than one hit.
Boys volleyball
Paso Robles 3, Righetti 1
The Bearcats scored a 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21 Mountain League win over the Warriors at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
Tanner Scott (20 kills, one service ace) and Andrwe White (16 kills, one ace) led Righetti.