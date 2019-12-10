His team has a long way to go, Valley Christian Academy boys basketball coach Christopher Maples said afterward, but his guys did nab their first win of the year.
In their Coast Valley League opener, the Lions won handily, too.
They rallied from an early deficit and were in charge for good after freshman point guard Gavin Edick popped in 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Sean Swain gave him a lot of help later, and the Lions rolled to a 68-34 win at VCA.
The Lions moved to 1-3, 1-0. The Indians are 1-1, 0-1.
“We had some good moments, but overall we played sloppy tonight,” said Maples.
“A lot of turnovers, some lazy passes. We need to clean all that up.”
Edick hit three consecutive treys to put the Lions ahead 13-8 after they trailed 8-3.
Swain’s points and rebounds piled up steadily in the second half and, with a game high 20 points and 16 rebounds, he finished with a double-double.
“Sean was a monster on the boards tonight,” said Maples. “Rebounding was one thing we did pretty well.”
Snaring all those rebounds was “just a matter of anticipating where the shot was going,” said Swain.
“We really work on that as a team.”
With a little more than four minutes to play, Edick took a shot in his right eye.
He lay face down on the floor and yelled out in pain. He did not return to the game but did seem to be recovering on the bench as the game wound down.
“I think Gavin’s eye will be all right,” said Maples. “I think he reacted that way because that was the first time he’d been injured like that in a game.”
Tim Trenkle and Jessen Lopez were particularly active on defense, and the Lions’ pressure forced a lot of turnovers.
In the fourth quarter, the Lions backed off and played strictly zone. Jessie Nix and Cody Manes led the Indians with eight points each.
The Lions will play defending CVL champion Coastal Christian Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Oceano gymnasium, Coastal Christian’s home gym.
“We have a long way to go to win the CVL championship, and Coastal Christian’s the team to beat in our league,” said Maples.
“That’s going to be a big game for us.”
Girls basketball
VCA girls 53, Maricopa 11
Finally fully healthy after being illness-ridden, the Lions (1-2, 1-0) rolled to a win in their CVL opener in the first half of a basketball doubleheader at VCA.
Grace Cose led the Lions with a game high 22 points and eight rebounds. Lindsay Mikkelson racked up 17 points and six rebounds for VCA.
Jenna Mason scored nine points and snared seven rebounds. Katie Eiler blocked four shots.