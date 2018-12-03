Valley Christian Academy swept through the Coast Valley League to claim the CVL title with an unbeaten run through the four-man team this fall.
The Lions also swept the league's post-season awards.
Lions running back Adam Aldana, a junior, was named the CVL Offensive MVP after topping the 1,000-yard mark this season.
VCA senior Ethan McCoy is the CVL Defensive MVP.
Aldana, McCoy and his brother Tyler McCoy were also named to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 All-CIF Team.
Aldana also earned First Team defense recognition, along with teammates Matt Holihan and Andrew Sparlin. Tyler McCoy, a VCA sophomore, was named to the league's Second Team defense, along with Lions AJ Davis and Richard Matias.
Aldana had a superb junior season for the Lions, rushing 140 times for 1,261 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine games as VCA finished 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the CVL. He also caught three passes for 45 yards and a score.
Aldana was also second on the team in total tackles with 65, including 27 solo stops. He was second on the Lions with three sacks and two interceptions. He forced four fumbles and recovered three, returning two for touchdowns. Aldana also scored on a punt return and two kick returns.
Aldana rushed for 280 yards and six touchdowns in the title-clinching win over Coast Union. In 2017, as a sophomore, Aldana rushed for 1,407 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Ethan McCoy led the Lion defense in 2018, with a team-high 105 total tackles, including 54 solo stops. The senior also had a sack and three interceptions while rushing for seven touchdowns on offense.
Holihan, a sophomore named to the First Team defense, was fourth on the team with 50 total tackles. He also intercepted a pass and caused and recovered two fumbles.
Sparlin, a 6-foot-3 senior, led the Lions with seven sacks. He made 36 tackles and was the Lions' primary punter. Sparlin also caught 23 passes and nine touchdowns on offense and converted 10 two-point conversions.
Tyler McCoy, a sophomore on the CVL's First Team offense and Second Team defense and the Lions' primary quarterback, threw 21 touchdown passes and just one interception during the season. He also ran for three touchdowns. McCoy was second on the team in solo tackles with 35 and he also intercepted a pair of passes.
AJ Davis, a junior, had 22 total tackles, a blocked punt and three recovered fumbles.
Matias caught four touchdown passes, made 21 tackles and intercepted a pass.
Timmie Trenkle, Juan Perez and Davis were also named to the Second Team offense for the Lions. Trenkle was second on the team in receptions and yards with 15 grabs for 140 yards and four touchdowns.
The Lions also received the Coast Valley League Sportsmanship award.