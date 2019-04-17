The Santa Ynez girls track and field team is the Channel League champion.
The Santa Ynez girls clinched the school's very first Channel League title in any sport and stayed unbeaten in league after hosting a three-team meet with San Marcos and Dos Pueblos on Wednesday.
The Pirates defeated San Marcos 88-48 and Dos Pueblos 93-43. On the boys side, Santa Ynez tied Dos Pueblos 68-68 and San Marcos defeated Santa Ynez 81-54.
Here’s video of the @SYHS_Athletics girls track and field team finding out they clinched their schools first Channel League title. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/3F98Et8VqH— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) April 18, 2019
"We are the first team at our school to win a championship in the new league," Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho said in an email.
Neta Ofiaeli helped the Pirates' 4x100 relay team win. She also won the girls triple jump, 100 meters, and 200 meters.
"She also broke our school record last Saturday at the Russell Cup with a converted yard to meter time of 12.66," said Coelho. "Today was her first time ever doing the triple jump, and was less than six inches away from breaking the school record."
Amelia Villa was also on the girls 4x100 relay and she won the long jump with a new PR of 16-03, and took second place in the 200 and the 100.
Quincy Valle won and got a PR in the pole vault with a 9-6, and won the shot put at 34 feet.
Jasper Kadlec won the 100 in 11.48, the 200 in 23.23, the long jump with a 19-7.75 and triple jump 41-0.5.
Dean Tipolt won the shot put with a 42-4.5, and tied for second place in the discus with a 117.
"These five athletes stood out in all of their events today," Coelho said. "The girls team today was exceptional in every event, and they all rallied and supported each other throughout the meet to keep the motivation high. I want to give many thanks for all the hard work of all my coaching staff, and helping all our athletes perform at their best level."