The spring sports season has now ended in the Lompoc Valley following final strong performances on the track down in Torrance on Saturday.
Athletes from Cabrillo and Lompoc High were among the contingent vying for a CIF Southern Section Masters meet appearance at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 finals held at El Camino College.
Cabrillo’s lone performer Stephanie Rodriguez cleared 10 feet in the pole vault competition, taking fourth overall behind the Orange County trio of Shannon Strassman (Corona del Mar), Nathalie Barnes (Santa Margarita) and Ella Cork (Orange Lutheran) – all of whom scaled 10-6.
Ty Hernandez, Jackson Anderson and Ian Dziobaka all managed to earn spots as alternates in the 110-meter hurdles, high jump and pole vault – respectively. Those events were won by Anthony Taylor (110 hurdles, Los Angeles Cathedral), Matthew Molina (high jump, La Canada St. Francis) and David Miketta (La Canada).
Lompoc High saw Esperanza Zepeda, Jovany Lucatero and Alan Campfield place high marks in their sports.
Zepeda, who went to compete in the discus throw, tossed her way to a mark of 110-10 to claim fourth. Placing in the top three were Janai Artega of Orange Lutheran at third, Mariah Hansen of Burroughs Ridgecrest at second and winner Emma Robbins of Esperanza, who threw 124.
On the boys throwing side, Lucatero competed in the shot put, throwing his way to a mark of 47-3, which placed him at eighth overall. The jumper Campfield was one of six athletes who scaled 6-2 in his sport – joining the likes of Ryan Bentley (Orange Lutheran), Christian Urbina (Bishop Amat), Devin Villalpando (Costa Mesa), Max Agbonkpolo (Santa Margarita) and Cytres Vives (Bishop Alemany). Campfield went on to settle for fourth.
The track season ends with several accolades for both CHS and LHS – with both programs producing multiple Channel League individual champions, CIF-SS Finals qualifiers and Lompoc High boys track and field claiming the outright league title.
Cabrillo High's sports medicine program recently received national certification thanks to the effort of a senior who made it her mission to help her school. As part of her senior project, Stephanie Rodriguez pursued certification for Cabrillo's program through the National Athletic Trainers' Association, which aims to foster growth of the athletic training profession and support athletic trainers as unique health care providers.