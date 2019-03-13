Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.
And sometimes, you can do both at the same time.
That was the case Wednesday in a Channel League track meet at Santa Ynez High.
In an unusual format, Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Ynez High Schools competed, simultaneously, in two dual meets and each school came away with at least one team victory.
Lompoc defeated Santa Barbara 75-61 in their boys varsity meet while Santa Barbara topped Santa Ynez 86-49.
In the girls varsity meets, Santa Barbara bested Lompoc 72-54 and Santa Ynez ran past Santa Barbara 90-46.
Santa Ynez and Lompoc, while on the track at the same time, didn’t actually face each other but through the wonders of computer scoring, everything got sorted out perfectly.
"It started off stressful because all the tech was failing us," said Santa Ynez head coach Ashley Coehlo. "But once we got through that challenge, it was smooth sailing."
Before the season began, the Channel League’s coaches and administrators decided that all track meets would be held at Santa Ynez, San Marcos or Dos Pueblos High Schools.
Santa Barbara’s football stadium is undergoing a major overhaul and currently doesn’t have a track while Lompoc and Cabrillo have dirt tracks and the league decided that in order to give all their athletes the best chance of achieving CIF Southern Section qualifying times, its would run all its meets on the all-weather surfaces of the other three schools.
"Because of all the bad weather, this is our first time on the track," said Lompoc High head coach and Athletic Director Claudia Terrones. "For our first time out, we're doing pretty well."
Boys
Lompoc’s Cameron Iribarren, Jovany Lucatero and Cailin Daniels were all double winners.
Iribarren won both hurdles races — the 110-meter in 16.80 and the 300 in 44.40
“The time in the 110 was my fastest ever. It’s the first time I ever three-stepped the whole race,” said Iribarren. “I really had to keep my focus in both races because there are a lot of good hurdlers out here.”
Lompoc’s Elijah Evans finished second to Iribarren in both hurdles races.
Lucatero edged teammate Juan DeLuna twice, winning the discus with a throw of 134-feet-6-inches to DeLuna’s 133-07 and the shot put with a 49-01 throw to DeLuna’s 43-06.75.
Lompoc’s Jacob Nunez came in third in the discus with Santa Ynez’s Samuel Villa fourth. In the discus, they swapped places with Villa third and Nunez fourth.
Daniels was the day’s star distance jumper. His 42-04 triple jump topped Evans and Lompoc teammate Oscar Tenorio for a 1-2-3 finish for the Braves.
Santa Ynez’s Anthony Gills finished fourth.
Daniels also won the long jump (20-11.50) over Santa Barbara’s Moki Nacario, Tenorio, Gills and Santa Ynez’s Jasper Kadlec.
Lompoc’s Greg Wuitschick was first in the 1600 (4:47.09) with Santa Ynez’s Carson Gann fourth.
Santa Barbara’s AJ Reyes Delgado too the 400-meter run (53.85) over Lompoc’s Nicholas Dominguez.
Reyes Delgado also won the 800 in 2:11.67 with Gann third and Lompoc’s Luis Cervantes fourth.
Santa Barbara’s Jake Knecht (11.25) edged Jasper Kadlec (11.58) in the 100 and did it again in the 200 going 23.24 to Kadlec’s 24.00.
Santa Barbara’s Jackson Ballantine won the 3200 (10:14.25) with Wuitschick finishing second.
Lompoc’s Alan Campfield won the high jump at 6-feet-2-inches with Santa Ynez’s Dean Tipolt second.
Tipolt also finished second in the pole vault to Lompoc’s Nicholas Valencia (12-feet even).
Santa Barbara won the 4x100 relay with Lompoc (Iribarren, Aris Manahan, Daniels and Tenorio) second and Santa Ynez (Joey Scudato, Gills, Camron Prendergast, Dean Tipolt) third and later won the 4x400 relay (3:45.94) ahead of Lompoc and Santa Ynez.
Girls
Santa Ynez’s Neta Ofiaeli was a three-time winner as was Lompoc’s Kylie Yanez while Lompoc’s Julie Sheperd picked up two victories.
Ofiaeli won the 100, in 13.03 seconds, and 200-meter (27.61) dashes and led off Santa Ynez’s winning 4x100 relay team.
“I can’t say 13 seconds is good enough, I need to go faster,” said Ofiaeli after winning the 100. “But for my first real track meet it was pretty good. It was a hard race. The other girls were pretty fast.”
Ofiaeli teamed with Claire Chirgwin, Amelia Villa and Emmy Withrow to win the 4x100 relay in 52.78.
Santa Ynez also won the 4x400 relay behind Chirgwin, Villa, Christiana Heron and Peyton Lishman (4:34.35)
Shepard made it a Lompoc sweep in the discus and shot put.
Sheperd’s 105-11 throw edged teammate Esperanza Zepeda (103-08) in the discus with Santa Ynez’s Alaynna Garza and Morgan Blunt finishing third and fourth, respectively.
Sheperd’s 33-foot throw won the shot out, edging Garza and Santa Ynez’s Quincy Valle with Lompoc’s Marlen Carrillo fourth.
Santa Barbara’s Elena Everest won the 1600 (5:54.93) ahead of Santa Ynez’s Hanni Richter and Lompoc’s Mallory Branum. Everest also won the 3200 (13:39.12) ahead of Santa Ynez’s Nayeli Torres.
Lompoc’s Yanez won the 100-meter hurdles (16.23) ahead of Lishman and then won the 300 hurdles (50.65) ahead of Lishman again.
Yanez also won a third event, the triple jump (31-08) edging Santa Barbara’s Mila Speer (31-07).
Speer won the long jump (15-07) ahead of Santa Ynez’s Lishman and Lompoc’s Swan.
Santa Barbara’s Laila Goodman (1:03.73) edged Chirgwin and Heron to win the 400.
Hanni Richter picked up a win for Santa Ynez in the 800 (2:45.28).
Valle won the pole vault with as jump of 8-feet, edging teammate Grace Morrell and Lompoc’s Mary Ann Swan.
"Cailin Daniels won the boys long jump and triple jump, Jovany Lucatero won the shot and discus, Greg Wuitschick had a really good day and Julie Sheperd won the shot and discus," said Terrones. "Overall, it was a good start to the season."
"I think this was a good day for us," said Coehlo. "Neta was great, she could have broken 13 seconds in the 100 if she didn't slow down to smile for the (FinishLynx) camera. Our 4x100 team is all freshman and three of the four in the 4x400 are freshman along with senior Christiana Heron. Claire Chirgwin, Peyton Lishman, Amelia Villa, Quincy Valle and Hanni Richter all had good days. For the boys, Jasper Kadlec, Anthony Gills and Carson Gann stood out. It was a good meet, a good start to the season."
Santa Ynez is back on the track next Wednesday when the Pirates host a quad meet.