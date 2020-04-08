St. Joseph's Zayda Altheide is a CIF Central Section Scholar Athlete winner

As was the case for athletes across the nation, St. Joseph senior Zayda Altheide's spring sports season was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Still, Altheide was one of 22 CIF Central Section Scholar Athlete winners. The CIF Central Section office said in a press release that, though the awards banquet was cancelled this year, section Scholar Athlete winners would receive a $500 check and an award.
Altheide said by phone that she has a 4.15 GPA and 14 athletic varsity letters.
When it comes to her coursework, "Math is my favorite subject," said Altheide.
She chuckled. "Not English."
The CIF State office made the formal announcement Friday that the remainder of CIF spring sports has been cancelled because of COVID-19. Altheide said she saw the announcement coming.
"It took a little while to adjust," said Altheide. "I was a little sad, but I would still do workouts at home.
"I was thinking that maybe we could go back at the end of May for track, but now that's not going to happen."
California Governor Gavin Newsom first issued a statewide shelter-in-place directive March 20, and has since extended the directive. County schools began to close March 16.
Newsom said earlier this month that statewide schools would remain closed the rest of the academic year.
"I've been able to get together with my friends online," Altheide said. "Usually about once or twice a week we all get on Zoom and hang out."
The last Central Coast sports events were Valley Christian-Coastal Christian baseball and softball games March 13 at VCA.
Altheide played sports year-round during the academic year all of her four years at St. Joseph until the spring sports cancellations.
She said her favorite sport is track and field. Altheide won the girls discus event at the 2020 Santa Maria City Meet.
"I just like track and field because you can go for all your personal bests," said Altheide. "I hit 100 feet in the discus, but I don't get to go any further because the rest of the season was cancelled."
Altheide carried a big sports load as well as a big academic load during her high school career.
"My freshman and senior years I did volleyball, basketball, swimming and track and field," she said. "My sophomore and junior years, I did volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field."
Altheide swam in open and 400 freestyle relay events. She said she will likely forego sports in college.
"I will probably stick to the classroom," Altheide said.
"I just want to take a break, though I might play intramural sports. I had offers to play basketball at a couple of (NCAA Division III) schools, but I don't think that's going to be the choice."
Altheide said she has been accepted by 18 colleges/universities. "I haven't made a decision as to which one I'll attend yet," she said.
"At this time, I plan to major in either nursing or construction engineering. They're opposite fields, but I don't really know what I want to do yet."
When it comes to online learning, "In the beginning it was a little hard. I don't like technology in general," Altheide said.
"It was a little bit of an adjustment, but now I'm getting the hang of it. Our lessons have been a combination. Some teachers will send YouTube videos, and you will see their image in the corner explaining the power point. Some will send personal videos to us."
Though training facilities throughout the area and state have been closed, Altheide said she continues to work out at home.
"Coach (Greg Sarkisian) actually really wanted us to do that, and I'm still doing it," Altheide said.
"I want to express my appreciation to my coach, Mr. Sark, for helping me reach my goal in track. I'm truly sad that the rest of the season was cancelled."
Sarkisian was a math teacher, and the cross country and track and field coach at at St. Joseph for decades. He has since retired, but still works with the school's track and field program.
