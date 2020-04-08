St. Joseph's Zayda Altheide is a CIF Central Section Scholar Athlete winner

"I will probably stick to the classroom," Altheide said.

"I just want to take a break, though I might play intramural sports. I had offers to play basketball at a couple of (NCAA Division III) schools, but I don't think that's going to be the choice."

Altheide said she has been accepted by 18 colleges/universities. "I haven't made a decision as to which one I'll attend yet," she said.

"At this time, I plan to major in either nursing or construction engineering. They're opposite fields, but I don't really know what I want to do yet."

When it comes to online learning, "In the beginning it was a little hard. I don't like technology in general," Altheide said.

"It was a little bit of an adjustment, but now I'm getting the hang of it. Our lessons have been a combination. Some teachers will send YouTube videos, and you will see their image in the corner explaining the power point. Some will send personal videos to us."

Though training facilities throughout the area and state have been closed, Altheide said she continues to work out at home.

"Coach (Greg Sarkisian) actually really wanted us to do that, and I'm still doing it," Altheide said.