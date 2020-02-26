Pioneer Valley boys, girls take command in city track meet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area distance standout Yair Torres, a Santa Maria junior who qualified for the 2019 state cross country meet, won the boys 1,600 in 4:36.58.

"It went all right," Torres said afterward. "It was a time trial."

Santa Maria's Itandehui Olea ran to a girls varsity distance double, winning the 1,600 and the 3,200. Her teammate, Vanessa Juarez, gave the Saints a girls varsity distance triple by winning the 800.

"I ran cross country, but track's my main thing," Juarez said. "The 400 and 800 are my best races."

St. Joseph's boys relay team is typically one of the best in the area. The St. Joseph quartet of Mark Crisp, Darian Langley, Devin Guggia and Tyler Williams teamed for a win in 44.87 Wednesday.

"Not happy with it," Williams said afterward. "I thought some of the handoffs were off, and a couple of the guys seem a little out of shape."

Williams went on to win the open 100 in 11.48. Langley, a top sprinter in the area, took the 200 in 23.17, a pedestrian time for him but it's early.

St. Joseph's Gulianna Corteguera won the girls 100 and 300 hurdles races. Chris Cervantes won the boys 800 and Luis Diaz took the boys 3,200, giving Santa Maria a sweep of the boys varsity distance races.