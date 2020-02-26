Pioneer Valley boys, girls take command in city track meet

With just one event left unscored in both varsity divisions at press time, Pioneer Valley's girls and boys held commanding leads in the Santa Maria City Track Meet that concluded Wednesday night at host Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
The Pioneer Valley girls led second-place Santa Maria 199.5-165.5. The Pioneer Valley boys led runner-up Santa Maria 274.5-160.5.
Orcutt Academy's girls were third with 61 points in the four-school meet at press time. St. Joseph was fourth with 40. St. Joseph's boys were third with 70 points. Orcutt Academy's boys were fourth with 59.
The Righetti teams did not participate in the meet.
St. Joseph senior Ethan Otremba posted a particularly impressive early-season mark Wednesday, winning the boys shot put with a best of 50 feet, 10 inches, less than a foot off his lifetime best of 51-7.
"I was pretty happy with it," Otremba, who qualified for the Central Section Masters Meet last year, said of his throw Wednesday. "The technique felt good."
Pioneer Valley's girls got a sprint double from Laurie Geronimo, who won the 100 and 200, and wins from Lauren Carendang in the triple jump, long jump and pole vault.
The Pioneer Valley girls 400 relay team became the first 2020 varsity city champions. Jasmine Magana, Jennifer Basulto, Geronimo and Kiana San Juan combined for the win in 55.74 seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
Area distance standout Yair Torres, a Santa Maria junior who qualified for the 2019 state cross country meet, won the boys 1,600 in 4:36.58.
"It went all right," Torres said afterward. "It was a time trial."
Santa Maria's Itandehui Olea ran to a girls varsity distance double, winning the 1,600 and the 3,200. Her teammate, Vanessa Juarez, gave the Saints a girls varsity distance triple by winning the 800.
"I ran cross country, but track's my main thing," Juarez said. "The 400 and 800 are my best races."
St. Joseph's boys relay team is typically one of the best in the area. The St. Joseph quartet of Mark Crisp, Darian Langley, Devin Guggia and Tyler Williams teamed for a win in 44.87 Wednesday.
"Not happy with it," Williams said afterward. "I thought some of the handoffs were off, and a couple of the guys seem a little out of shape."
Williams went on to win the open 100 in 11.48. Langley, a top sprinter in the area, took the 200 in 23.17, a pedestrian time for him but it's early.
St. Joseph's Gulianna Corteguera won the girls 100 and 300 hurdles races. Chris Cervantes won the boys 800 and Luis Diaz took the boys 3,200, giving Santa Maria a sweep of the boys varsity distance races.
Past city meets have been held in cold, windy conditions, but athletes competed in unseasonably warm weather Wednesday.
A complete list of varsity winners will be available at www.santamariatimes.com Thursday.