The Orcutt Academy and Pioneer Valley boys track teams made a bit of history Thursday.
By tying for the league title with 135 points apiece at the Ocean League Finals at Santa Maria High School, both squads earned the first league track title of any kind for their respective schools. Pioneer Valley has been around since 2004, Orcutt Academy since 2012.
"This feels amazing," said Pioneer Valley's Ramses Valencia after he helped the Panthers get a share of the championship with a strong anchor leg for PV's 4x400 relay team that won in the last event to finish.
"Two teams fighting all the way: I love it," said Valencia. "Orcutt Academy is a great school. I'm glad for them."
Orcutt Academy coach Marc Tosches said, "A share of the league championship is perfectly OK. A lot of work went into this." The co-league champs withstood a strong push from third-place Templeton, which scored 129 points.
Morro Bay won the girls league championship with 190 points to runner-up Templeton's 147.5.
Phillip LeFranc, Niko Inay and Jayson Garcia teamed with Valencia to bring the PV boys' 4x400 team the win. The quartet's time was unavailable at press time.'
The Panthers also got a win from Eric Vera, who took the 110 hurdles in 15.82 seconds.
"That's about a half second off my best," said Vera. "I'm happy with winning a league championship."
Orcutt won the first boys running event, the 4x100 relay. Donavan Miller, Jaden Davis, and brothers Casey and Max Daniels combined for a 44.62 in that one.
"We weren't completely happy with the time. Our best is 44.28," said Max Daniels.
"Having run in a meet on Tuesday (the Ocean League prelims), it was pretty tough to come back today . The hand-offs were good."
Max Daniels scored an open double, taking the 400 in 51.65 and the 200 in 23.17. After his 400 win, the Orcutt senior seemed more impressed with his brother's finish in that race than his own.
"Casey's a sophomore, and he finished second the second time he's ever run that race," said Max Daniels. "I was just so impressed with that.
"He's going to be better than I am."
The Spartans got a double from Josiah DeBruno in the long jump (21-6) and triple jump (42-10.25), and a win by Davis in the 100 (11.40).
Santa Maria sophomore Yair Torres just missed pulling off a distance triple. The 2018 Ocean League cross country champion won the boys 1,600 in 4:33.74 and the 800 in 2:05.00.
After holding off Morro Bay's Colby Ratzat in the 1,600, Torres could not quite do it again in the 3,200. Ratzat took the lead in the homestretch and won in 10:08. Torres settled for second.
"I was pretty happy with my race," Torres said after winning the 1,600.
"My PR is 4:31. I didn't really have a goal in mind as far as a time to run today. I just wanted to win a league title."
Torres wound up with two.
Morro Bay or Templeton won every girls event before Orcutt Academy freshman Sarah Parkinson, 13, broke the streak by winning the 100 in 13.30.
She scored an unconventional double in the 200. Because of a timing mix-up the league coaches, rather than force the runners in Parkinson's heat to race again, took times in the league prelims into consideration for the league title. Parkinsn had the fastest time, 27.64, in the 200 prelims or finals.
"I would have liked to have made the CIF (Central Section area meet), but I'm happy with this," said Parkinson. Tosches said during the meet that he did not believe Parkinson's times were fast enough to get in.
The Morro Bay girls got a triple from Ava Burton. Burton won the pole vault (10 feet even), long jump (16-11.75) and the triple jump (33-0).
The fields for the various area sectional meets will be revealed sometime before those meets take place Wednesday.
Mountain League Championships
Santa Maria Valley sprinters had a big night at Atascadero High School.
Righetti sophomore Rayann Booker doubled in the 100 (12.05 seconds) and 200 (personal best 24.72). Her twin sister, Reann, finished second in the 100 and third in the 200.
The Righetti girls 4x100 relay team won in 48.50. The St. Joseph boys 4x100 relay squad won in 43.30. St. Joseph's Darien Langley took the boys 100 in 11.05 and was runner-up in the 200 in 22.38. Jordan Summers of Paso Robles won in 21.98.
St. Joseph's Joseph Domingues Jr. won the boys 800 in 1:58.24. Kailani Cabanting won the girls 100 hurdles in 16.49.
Swimming
CCCAA state championships
CUPERTINO — Hancock College freshman Izzie Fraire broke her own school record and finished second in 2 minutes, 09 seconds in the 200 individual medley in the first day of the California Community College Athletic Association Championships at De Anza College.
Los Angeles Valley's Caitlin Hecker edged Fraier by .07.
Fraire secured the best finish by a Hancock swimmer in program history. Alexandria Kwong (2016 and 2017) and Leanna Bramble (2015) both notched finished fourth at the state meet.
Fraire and teammate Kailey Roux both earned All-American status. Roux, a sophomore finished eighth in a field of 18 in the 1-meter diving with a score of 183.10 points. It was the best finish at a state meet by a Hancock diver in school history.
Fraire will swim swim in the 100 breaststroke Friday and the 200 breaststroke Saturday. Roux will dive in the 3-meter final Friday afternoon.
Roux and Fraire combined to put Hancock 16th out of more than 40 teams after the first day. Orange Coast leads second-place Diablo Valley College 174-116.
Boys tennis
Oakhurst Yosemite 5, Orcutt Academy 1
OAKHURST — The top-ranked Badgers (12-0) eliminated the No. 4 Spartans (14-5) in the Division 3 semifinals.
Aidan Crowley scored the only win for the Spartans, defeating Henry Cutley 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
"That was our bright spot," said Orcutt coach Art Lopez. "He had a great match. His ground strokes, serving and volleying were solid, and he didn't give his opponents any openings."
"They're a solid team," said Lopez. "We couldn't touch their Nos. 1 and 2 (Mateo Yamaguchi didn't lose any games at No. 1 singles for Yosemite and Tyler Hollowing, at No. 2, lost one), and we had too many unforced errors against their Nos. 4, 5 and 6."
Lopez said, "We couldn't match the level of play we had against (Fresno) Edison. I think the long travel and pressure may have been too much."
The Spartans beat the No. 5 Tigers 5-1 at Santa Maria Country Club Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Like that one, the match Thursday ended after the singles matches because the outcome was decided.
Logan Casey rallied for a win in three sets at No. 6 for the Badgers. Colby Stewart (No. 4) and Kai Hansen (No. 5) won in straight sets.
"We had a great season and we only lose one senior, Matthew Lopez (the coach's son)," Art Lopez said.
Arroyo Grande 9, Clovis West 0
Eleven Arroyo Grande players had a hand in either a singles point or a doubles point for the No. 2 Eagles, who rolled into the Division 1 championship title with a shutout semifinal win at home.
Isaiah Sczbecki was the lone Eagle who played singles and doubles Thursday. Sczbecki won his No. 3 singles match 6-4, 6-2 and teamed with Dylan Black for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
For the second straight time, a second-seeded Lori Hollister squad will be playing a top-seeded Clovis North team for a CIF Central Section Division 1 title. Clovis North beat Hollister's Arroyo Grande girls team for the Division 1 title last fall.