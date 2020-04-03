Orcutt Academy grad Max Daniels adjusts to being a decathlete at Chico State

"Officially it's a PR by 0.6 seconds, but based on what I had been running in practice it should have been faster," Daniels said.

The open 400 was a prime event for Daniels when he was at Orcutt Academy — he holds the school record — and he scored big in that, about 800 points, with a 50.3 in the first-day event.

"That's an official PR by over a second," said Daniels. "I was aiming for a 49, but I got out a little fast. A guy from Pomona also got out fast and I tried to stay with him. Still, I was happy with the time."

He achieved a big personal best in the pole vault, but Daniels said he paid a heavy price.

"I cleared 12 feet, 7 inches. That's a PR by almost three feet, but I came in at 8-4," Daniels said.

"There were four-inch increments in between jumps, so it was definitely a lot of (vaults). I got a big score, but a lot of tiredness came with it."

Daniels had to deal with all that tiredness in the 1,500 meters, always a grueling race for decathletes after a nine-events-in-two-days span.

"I had never run a 1,500 before. It was definitely interesting," Daniels said.