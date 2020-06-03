One meet took place on the new Nipomo track. Then the season was cancelled.

"I'm really happy," Ruelas said that day. "I ran my personal best in two of those, the 100 (12.73 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.35)."

St. Joseph football and track standout Darien Langley is one of the top athletes on the Central Coast. He gave the Knights boys 4x100 relay team a big anchor leg for the win that day.

The Knights were in third place, with Langley several meters from the lead when he got the handoff. Langley wound up pulling in front to give the St. Joseph foursome the win, in 45.24, under the qualifying standard of 45.35.

"We put together this team at the last second, so we're happy with this win," said Langley.

The rest of the St. Joseph relay team consisted of Mark Crisp, Vincent Geronimo and Devin Guggia.

The Righetti girls 4x100 relay team of Izzy Rojo, Rayann Booker, Naylea Calderon and Reann Booker won the first race of the day in 50.69 seconds, well under the qualifying standard.

"We're happy with it," Reann Booker said afterward. "We definitely wanted to run under 51.

"I was proud of the way our girls ran, especially since this was Izzy's first time running the race."

Calderon met the qualifying standard in the girls open 800 later.