Righetti's girls track team finished tied for second among Division 2 squads, competing in wet conditions Saturday night at the CIF Central Section Masters Track and Field Championships.
The meet was held in Clovis, at Buchanan High School's Veterans Memorial Stadium. It started late in the afternoon and ran into the evening as rain fell throughout.
Righetti sophomore Rayann Booker, the third seed in the girls 100 meters, had the highest finish of any Righetti competitor, fourth in that event in 12.33 seconds.
However, the Warriors, with 10 points, tied Lindsay for second place among girls Division 2 teams at the meet. Bishop Union, with 12 points, scored the most.
Junior distance runner Rachel Fitt gave Bishop Union most of its points. She finished third in the girls 1,600 and fourth in the 800 for a total of 11 points.
The Warriors took five competitors to the divisional meet, and none of Righetti's competitors approached season bests.
Besides, Reann Booker, Rayann Booker's twin sister, was injured and did not race as scheduled in the open 100 and 200 after running a strong anchor leg to get Righetti's fifth-seeded 4x100 relay team sixth place.
"Ree strained her calf prior to the relay and was unable to continue after gutting out that race with a solid anchor leg," Righetti assistant coach John Hollinshead said in a text.
The high finish for Righetti is "a nice reward for the girls and motivation to come back stronger next year, which they should," Hollinshead said in the text.
"We have a number of strong runners who are on the cusp of advancing to (the state) meet. We are very excited for both our programs."
The top three finishers in each event at the Central Section Masters, plus those who met at-large standards, advanced automatically to the state meet, which will take place at Buchanan this Friday and Saturday.
Rayann Booker will wait to see if her 100 mark was fast enough, when marks from the other CIF sections are combined, to earn alternate status for the meet.
After the 4x100 relay and the open 100, Rayann Booker gave the Warriors their other points with a seventh-place in the 200.
Though team scores were kept at the meet, competitors were seeded in running event heats and field event flights according to seed marks, not divisions. Team scores read over the PA system were not differentiated by division.
Since Division 1 girls and boys squads dominated the team scoring, it was difficult to tell where Division 2 teams stood. However, according to the meet results and a list of teams Division 2 teams located on the section website, Righetti earned a share of second place.
Thirty-two Division 2 teams were represented at the meet. Fifteen scored.
Arroyo Grande senior Justice Fair advanced to the state meet with a second-place finish in 14.66 in the boys 110 hurdles. Arroyo Grande competed in Division 1.
Righetti and Arroyo Grande joined most of the other area sports programs in a move from the Southern Section to the Central Section last year. The 2018-19 school year was the first for area sports teams in the Central Section.
No team scores are kept in the Southern Section Masters Meet, which serves strictly as that section's qualifier for the state meet. Divisional winners are determined at the divisional championships the week before.