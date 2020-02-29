Track and field: Warriors open up season with dual vs. Stockdale

Rayann Booker isn’t a big fan of the 60-meter dash, but the Righetti junior excelled at it Saturday.
During an informal Bakersfield Stockdale-Righetti dual meet at Righetti Saturday (team scores were not kept) Booker popped a time of 7.74 seconds, winning by a wide margin, .71 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Thus, in her first time running the race, “She would have qualified for the state indoor meet with that time,” Righetti assistant coach Mike Pope said.
Booker has qualified for sectional 100 finals, in the CIF Southern Section her freshman year and in the Central Section last season, each of the past two years.
“I consider the back half (of the 100) my strongest half,” so 60 meters is a bit short for her liking, Booker said.
Still, “It makes you work on your start,” she added.
Righetti coaches said they considered the meet a sort of warm-up affair, so several of the sprints were shortened to resemble indoor distances.
Righetti athletes posted some impressive early season marks Saturday.
Naylea Calderon just missed running a personal best in the 800.
The Righetti senior’s PR is 2 minutes, 26.2 seconds. She won in 2:26.34.
Calderon was disappointed about narrowly missing her personal best. Still, “It’s a first race,” of the season, she said.
Calderon ran the first leg for the Righetti girls 4x100 relay team Saturday. Two of the runners from the quartet that qualified for the 2019 sectional meet graduated.
“It tired me out a little before the 800 but I’ll get used to running it,” said Calderon.
Righetti’s 4x100 girls relay squad finished first Saturday but was disqualified because of a handoff out of the zone.
You have free articles remaining.
Righetti coaches said they were resting a runner who figures to be a key 4x100 relay team member, Rayann’s twin sister Reann.
Reann Booker was the anchor runner last year.
In its first race of the year, the Righetti boys 4x100 relay team of Kidasi Nepa, Gavin Gayfield, Robert Carrancho and Ramses Valencia won in 44.8.
“I felt like I took off a little too early, we’ve got a lot to work on but it’s early,” said Valencia.
“We have plenty of time to work on execution on the handoffs.”
Righetti’s girls won 10 of 16 events Saturday. The Righetti and Stockdale boys each won five of 10.
Righetti freshman David Andrade won the varsity high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.
Junior Tatianae Felemi won the girls discus at 107-8 and senior Jake MacKinnon won the boys discus with a toss of 126-6. Felemi was second in the shot put at 33-5, more than a foot behind Stockdale winner Cheyenne Gregory-Mosley (34-8). MacKinnon was second in the shot put at 45-5.
Righetti sophomore Maraitzel Moreno won the girls 1,600-meter run at 5:57.56. Righetti senior Luis Cervantes won the boys race in 5:02.18.
Senior Emma Palacios was first in the 300-meter dash with a time of 46.13. Stockdale's Luis-Ramon Torres was first in the boys race in 36.95 and Righetti's Ramses Valencia was second in 37.23.
Stockdale's Darius Lasuel narrowly won the boys 60-meter dash over Righetti sophomore Gavin Gayfield, 7.34 to 7.35.
Valencia was third in 7.56 and football standout Kidasi Nepa was fourth in 7.57. The freshman Andrade finished fifth in 7.59.
Booker won the 150-meter dash in 18.53 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Gayfield won the boys 150-meter dash in 17.27 seconds. Robert Carrancho, a Righetti senior, was third in 17.68.
Palacios also won the 2,400-meter run in 9:18.34.