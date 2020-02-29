Track and field: Warriors open up season with dual vs. Stockdale

Calderon was disappointed about narrowly missing her personal best. Still, “It’s a first race,” of the season, she said.

Calderon ran the first leg for the Righetti girls 4x100 relay team Saturday. Two of the runners from the quartet that qualified for the 2019 sectional meet graduated.

“It tired me out a little before the 800 but I’ll get used to running it,” said Calderon.

Righetti’s 4x100 girls relay squad finished first Saturday but was disqualified because of a handoff out of the zone.

Righetti coaches said they were resting a runner who figures to be a key 4x100 relay team member, Rayann’s twin sister Reann.

Reann Booker was the anchor runner last year.

In its first race of the year, the Righetti boys 4x100 relay team of Kidasi Nepa, Gavin Gayfield, Robert Carrancho and Ramses Valencia won in 44.8.

“I felt like I took off a little too early, we’ve got a lot to work on but it’s early,” said Valencia.

“We have plenty of time to work on execution on the handoffs.”

Righetti’s girls won 10 of 16 events Saturday. The Righetti and Stockdale boys each won five of 10.