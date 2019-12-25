Top 10 of 2019: From Julian Araujo to Jordan Hasay, the Central Coast saw many highlights

Arroyo Grande native Jordan Hasay finished third at the Boston Marathon for the second time in her career in 2019.
For the second time, she was also the fastest American woman there. Hasay’s feat headlines a busy Honorable Mention portion of the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports stories of 2019.
The St. Joseph boys golf team was consistently good all year, and senior Luke Adam was the most consistently good golfer for the Knights.
In its first year in the CIF Central Section, the 2019 squad won the first sectional boys golf championship in school history.
The Knights shot a team score of 412 at the Valley Oaks Course in Visalia, easily out-scoring second-place Chowchilla, which shot a 452.
Well the end of the year is right around the corner . Wow, 2020 is here.
Adam won the individual title with a one-under 70. Teammates following were Caleb Rodriguez with a 79, Dylan Spiess with an 80, Jayson Gamble with an 89 and Grayson Arnsdorf with a 93.
Not only did the Knights out-score the other eight Division 3 teams, they also out-scored the three Division 2 teams that competed that day.
It was a big year for former Lompoc High School soccer star Julian Araujo. He signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The defender made 19 appearances.
Cousins Ryan Morgan and Jacob Nunez had decorated football careers at Lompoc High School. They made sure they would play together again. They both signed with Arizona State.
Nunez was the 2019 Channel League Offensive Lineman of the Year. Morgan is a First Team All-League tight end.
The Santa Ynez girls track team capped an unbeaten season by winning the Channel League championship. Quincy Valle, a shot putter and discus thrower who helped the Pirates to the league title, was a productive place kicker for the football team later that fall. She was crowned the school’s Homecoming queen.
Meanwhile, the Righetti girls track team won an unofficial Division 2 championship, out-scoring every other Division 2 squad at the sectional finals. At the Central Section track finals, teams are not divided by division for scoring purposes.
Righetti’s baseball team, in the spring, and the St. Joseph football team, in the fall, each won a league championship and each made it to the sectional semifinals.
The Hancock men’s basketball team made another post-season. This time it ended in the second round of the regional after a state tournament appearance the previous year.
The Righetti boys and Arroyo Grande girls water polo teams continued their league dominance. Both win another league title.
Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo baseball player Brooks Lee turned down an estimated $3 million to play for his father, Larry, at Cal Poly.
The Lee Central Coast News sports staff will continue to list its top stories of 2019 throughout the holiday season.
2019's Best: Collection of this year's top sports stories on SantaMariaTimes.com
It's not every day that the story of a Righetti High School graduate's life journey is on the front pages of ESPN.com.
Saints football: Santa Maria gets historic first win over Pioneer Valley, beating Panthers in 14th try
On the 14th try, a Santa Maria football team has a win over crosstown rival Pioneer Valley.
At halftime of last Friday's Homecoming game against Cabrillo, Quincy Valle, a senior on the Santa Ynez football team, had to sprint to the gi…
Part I: 'If you want it, you have to work for it.' Santa Maria fighter John Leo Dato hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Manny Pacquiao
Santa Maria fighter John Leo Dato to fight on Manny Pacquiao undercard
Part II: A look at John Leo Dato's style in the ring as his perfect record, and a chance at boxing stardom, are on the line in Las Vegas
John Leo Dato is a brawler. The Filipino featherweight is an aggressive fighter who likes to deliver as many punches as he takes. Tony Ojeda, one of Dato's two trainers, has spent the last few months trying to craft Dato into a more refined fighter.
Riccardo Magni traveled all the way to Saint Petersburg, Russia, and came back with his hands full.
Righetti graduate Crystal Sanchez makes history at Hancock College: She's the schools first-ever deaf athlete
Shortly after becoming a runner, Sanchez became the first deaf athlete to compete for Hancock College. The freshman runs for veteran Hancock coach Louie Quintana's women's cross country team.
Tony Payne finally figured it out.
The streak is now at seven.
And the Knights are into the semifinals.
It may go down in UCLA sports lore as "The slide."
The NBA is filled with talk of Super Teams.
Can you believe it? At just 15, Parker Reynolds has already qualified for the Olympic Trials in two events
At the Futures Meet in Portland, Oregon, Parker Reynolds qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Reynolds won the 1,500 in 15:41, easily under the men's qualifying standard of 15:44.89. He then qualified for the Trials in a second event.
Hancock College has a brand new rodeo team — and boosters have set their sights on building up the program
The tradition continues but with a new mission in mind.
He is 14, he has been a professional - that's right, professional scooter - rider for two years, and Righetti High School freshman Bryce Baker is already highly decorated in that sport. Baker said the relatively new sport is "Mostly similar to BMX. There are back flips, 360s, stuff like that."