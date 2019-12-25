Top 10 of 2019: From Julian Araujo to Jordan Hasay, the Central Coast saw many highlights

Arroyo Grande native Jordan Hasay finished third at the Boston Marathon for the second time in her career in 2019.

For the second time, she was also the fastest American woman there. Hasay’s feat headlines a busy Honorable Mention portion of the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports stories of 2019.

The St. Joseph boys golf team was consistently good all year, and senior Luke Adam was the most consistently good golfer for the Knights.

In its first year in the CIF Central Section, the 2019 squad won the first sectional boys golf championship in school history.

The Knights shot a team score of 412 at the Valley Oaks Course in Visalia, easily out-scoring second-place Chowchilla, which shot a 452.

2019's Best: Collection of this year's top sports stories on SantaMariaTimes.com

Adam won the individual title with a one-under 70. Teammates following were Caleb Rodriguez with a 79, Dylan Spiess with an 80, Jayson Gamble with an 89 and Grayson Arnsdorf with a 93.

Not only did the Knights out-score the other eight Division 3 teams, they also out-scored the three Division 2 teams that competed that day.

It was a big year for former Lompoc High School soccer star Julian Araujo. He signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The defender made 19 appearances.

