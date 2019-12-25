You are the owner of this article.
Top 10 of 2019: From Julian Araujo to Jordan Hasay, the Central Coast saw many highlights

Arroyo Grande native Jordan Hasay finished third at the Boston Marathon for the second time in her career in 2019.

For the second time, she was also the fastest American woman there. Hasay’s feat headlines a busy Honorable Mention portion of the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports stories of 2019.

The St. Joseph boys golf team was consistently good all year, and senior Luke Adam was the most consistently good golfer for the Knights.

In its first year in the CIF Central Section, the 2019 squad won the first sectional boys golf championship in school history.

The Knights shot a team score of 412 at the Valley Oaks Course in Visalia, easily out-scoring second-place Chowchilla, which shot a 452.

Adam won the individual title with a one-under 70. Teammates following were Caleb Rodriguez with a 79, Dylan Spiess with an 80, Jayson Gamble with an 89 and Grayson Arnsdorf with a 93.

Not only did the Knights out-score the other eight Division 3 teams, they also out-scored the three Division 2 teams that competed that day.

It was a big year for former Lompoc High School soccer star Julian Araujo. He signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The defender made 19 appearances.

Cousins Ryan Morgan and Jacob Nunez had decorated football careers at Lompoc High School. They made sure they would play together again. They both signed with Arizona State.

Nunez was the 2019 Channel League Offensive Lineman of the Year. Morgan is a First Team All-League tight end.

The Santa Ynez girls track team capped an unbeaten season by winning the Channel League championship. Quincy Valle, a shot putter and discus thrower who helped the Pirates to the league title, was a productive place kicker for the football team later that fall. She was crowned the school’s Homecoming queen.

Meanwhile, the Righetti girls track team won an unofficial Division 2 championship, out-scoring every other Division 2 squad at the sectional finals. At the Central Section track finals, teams are not divided by division for scoring purposes.

Righetti’s baseball team, in the spring, and the St. Joseph football team, in the fall, each won a league championship and each made it to the sectional semifinals.

The Hancock men’s basketball team made another post-season. This time it ended in the second round of the regional after a state tournament appearance the previous year.

The Righetti boys and Arroyo Grande girls water polo teams continued their league dominance. Both win another league title.

Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo baseball player Brooks Lee turned down an estimated $3 million to play for his father, Larry, at Cal Poly.

The Lee Central Coast News sports staff will continue to list its top stories of 2019 throughout the holiday season. 

2019's Best: Collection of this year's top sports stories on SantaMariaTimes.com

Well the end of the year is right around the corner . Wow, 2020 is here. Get ready for all of the things that the new year could bring us by taking a look back at some of the top stories of 2019 right here.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

