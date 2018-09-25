As Orcutt Academy was roaring back from a 13-2 fifth-set deficit Tuesday night, Nipomo's volleyball team needed SOMEONE to make a play.
Turned out, Abbey Gutierrez was that someone.
Gutierrez, at the net, beat the Orcutt block for a point to put the Titans at match point. Daisy Omohundro, as she had often before in the match, eventually smacked a shot onto the open floor in the middle of the Orcutt defense, this time for the last point.
Nipomo's 25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 15-11 win kept the Titans (8-7, 3-0) unbeaten in the inaugural Ocean League. Orcutt Academy is 15-6, 1-2.
Both teams moved from the CIF Southern Section's Los Padres League to the Central Section's Ocean League when the teams switched sections earlier in the year.
"I was trying to hit it between their libero and their outside hitter," Gutierrez said after her clutch shot.
"I thought they were going to try block that way."
With her team ahead 14-11 in the last set, Omohundro figured the middle of the court in the Orcutt defense would be open. She guessed right, and her shot landed untouched.
"I was trying to hit the ball in the middle," she said.
Orcutt's defensive coverage, while good up front and in the back, had some coverage gaps in the center.
"That's the way it is with a lot of teams," said Omohundro. Omohundro took advantage of those gaps.
Nipomo seemed all set to put the set, and the match away after Emily Arboit had served 10 unanswered points to put the Titans ahead 13-2. Then, as they seemed set to get point No. 11 on Arboit's serve to get to match point, the Spartans made a save.
They wound up with the point, Gabriela Sanchez served seven straight points and the Spartans were back in it, down just 13-10.
As Orcutt was rallying, "We were getting scared," Gutierrez acknowledged.
After Gutierrez stopped the run, Zailey Bennett saved a match point for the Spartans with a kill. but Omohundro finished the match with her deftly-placed shot.
Nipomo rallied from a 16-6 deficit to take set two. Behind some big serving by Bennett, strong hitting at the net from Mariah Lopez and Bailey Moskowitz and, from further back, Grace Lamica, Orcutt shook that off to pull into a 2-2 tie.
"Knowing we had a lead (after winning the first set), helped us (in the second)," said Gutierrez.
"It was good to have the experience of coming from behind like that and winning (the second set), but I think we underestimated Orcutt Academy," said Nipomo coach Andrea Conaway.
"They have a really good defense, good servers and good hitters, too."
Steady defense from libero Megan Vise helped the Spartans get to a fifth set. However, the Titans, who had a good defensive game from their own libero, Kaitlyn Vongvone, ultimately were able to pull through.
Bennett, who typically serves first for the Spartans, served 10 aces but, with Bennett the lead server in the fifth set, Arboit gave the Titans a sideout with a kill off Bennett's first serve.
"Having Zailey serve first has really paid off for us, but that was big for them when they got that point," on the first Zailey Bennett serve of the last set, said Orcutt Academy assistant coach Heather Bennett, who is Zailey Bennett's mother.
Heather Bennett was filling in for Orcutt head coach Elaine Furst. Heather Bennett said Furst was out of town Tuesday night because of Furst's work .
Omohundro racked up 10 kills for the Titans, and Jasmine Vongvone, Kaitlyn Vongvone's sister, had seven. Arboit served eight aces.
Zailey Bennett amassed 13 kills and 10 aces for the Spartans. Lopez had 11 kills, and Lamica racked up eight kills and eight digs. Vise made 22 digs.
Nipomo is at Santa Maria at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Orcutt Academy is at St. Joseph at the same time. Both matches are league ones.
Pioneer Valley 3, Santa Maria 0
Pioneer Valley swept this Ocean League match, 25-5, 25-12, 25-11, on the road at crosstown rival Santa Maria.
Amaya Yebra led Pioneer Valley with nine aces, seven kills and five digs.
Alison Magni added five aces and six kills while Lexi Rodrigues added four aces and three kills for the 3-0 (Ocean League) Panthers.
Pioneer Valley hosts Morro Bay Thursday in another Ocean League match.
Templeton 3, Righetti 1
The Eagles defeated the Warriors (14-10, 1-5) 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 at Templeton as Righetti finished the first half of its Mountain League campaign.
Jessica Powell and Jenna Wuehtrich both had 11 kills for Righetti. Powell served three aces.
Jahnine Ricafrente racked up 20 digs and four aces for the Warriors.
Girls tennis
Nipomo 7, Santa Maria 2
The Titans moved to 6-1 on the year with a win at the Minami Center. All of Nipomo's matches have been Ocean League ones.
Nipomo swept the three doubles matches as tandems Taylor Kaiser and Sarah Hickenbottom, Morgan Mirau and Alex Tippitt, and Layla Loew and Jackie Soto all won.
Hickenbottom, Kaiser, Mirau and Clarissa Simonson all won singles matches for Nipomo. Jessica Gil, at No. 4 singles, and Noelia Ayuso, at No. 5, both earned a singles point for the Saints.
Morro Bay 9, Pioneer Valley 0
Whitney Good and Summer Good edged Pioneer Valley's Sara Nuno and Jordan Dodson in three-set singles matches, and the Pirates won the other matches in straight sets in this Ocean League match.
Arroyo Grande 9, Paso Robles 0
Josceline Ramirez and Devan Dowd each won a singles set. Then they teamed for a doubles win as the Eagles moved to 18-3, 9-1 with a Mountain League win over the Bearcats.
Boys water polo
Righetti 21, Arroyo Grande 9
The Warriors moved to 8-6, 5-0 with a win over the Eagles in a Mountain League at Righetti's Rob Knight Pool.
Nine Warriors scored. Ryan Lucas popped six goals for Righetti, and Layne Porter and Trey Watkins both scored four times.
Eric Hidalgo scored two Righetti goals, and goalkeeper Tanner Scott made seven saves for the Warriors.
Girls golf (Monday)
Morro Bay 258, St. Joseph 295
Morro Bay's Abby Burris was the medalist as the Pirates defeated the Knights in an Ocean League match.
Burris shot a 46. Sophie Cordova and Macie Taylor led St. Joseph. They both shot a 57.
College Soccer
Hancock men 5, Bakersfield 1
Hancock College scored three times in the first half while Tony Herrera played strong defense in goal as Hancock rolled on the road at Bakersfield.
"Tomy was spectacular in goal today. He had seven saves and blocked a penalty kicked that really gave us a boost," said Hancock head coach Billy Vinnedge.
Rigo Maldonado, Alex Rivera and Jose Sanchez scored first half goals.
Sanchez added another in the second half with Niko Glass closing out the Hancock scoring.
Rivera, Sal Andretti, Juan Chavez, Saul Ayuso and Andres Montano picked up the assist on Hancock's goals.
Bakersfield 8, Hancock women 0
Hancock's first-year women's team continues struggle with a loss at Bakersfield dropping their record to 1-4-1.
Both Hancock teams play at Glendale Friday. The women open the doubleheader at 5 p.m. with the men following at 7 p.m.