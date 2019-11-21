Girls Soccer
St. Joseph 3, Nipomo 0
The St. Joseph Knights evened their record at 1-1 with a shutout at home over the Nipomo Titans.
Freshman Zorah Coulibay had two of the Knights’ three goals, scoring in the 32nd minute off a Janelle Brickey assist and in the second half off an Avery Nelson assist.
Kaihla Lopez put the Knights’ second score into the net in the 35th minute off a Cali Griffin assist.
In goal, Brenna Sonsini made seven saves, earning her first shutout.
“What I saw today was fantastic,” said head coach Al Garcia.
Garcia is also coaching the girls’ junior varsity team and had to travel to Nipomo High for their game, a 5-1 win, before heading back to Orcutt to coach the varsity game.
The Knights are back on the field Monday at home against Mission Prep.
Boys Soccer
Pioneer Valley 2, St. Joseph 0
The Pioneer Valley Panthers (4-0) put in a strong defense effort keeping the St. Joseph Knights from getting any shots on goal during a crosstown rivalry match.
"They only got off one shot at the goal but it wasn't on goal so our goals keepers had no saves in the game," said Pioneer Valley coach Alan Brafman. "We didn't have may shots either but we got two to go in.
Christian Aparacio scored both Panther goals, with an unassisted goal in the 17th minute and a shot off a pass from Nick Tello in the 39th.
George Mendez manned the goal in the first half. Alexander Lara took over in the second.
Pioneer Valley plays two games in Visalia next Tuesday, against Golden West at 11 a.m. followed by El Diamante at 2 p.m.
The Pioneer Valley girls are also scheduled to play the same schedule on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Nipomo 70, Paso Robles 59
The Titans moved to 2-0 on the season with a win at Paso Robles Thursday night.
Girls Basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Orcutt Academy 64, Pioneer Valley 51
The Orcutt Academy Spartans wrapped up a 3-0 week with a win over the Pioneer Valley Panthers at Pioneer Valley High School.
Mariah Lopez led the Spartans with 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman DJ Kendrick added 15 points and seven rebounds and Vanessa Salazar scored 13 points.
“Going 3-0 – it was a good week,” said assistant coach Ed Torres.
The Spartans host Santa Barbara’s Garden Street Academy Comets on Monday at Lakeview Junior High.
Girls Water Polo
Santa Ynez 12, Foothill Academy 6
The Santa Ynez Pirates (3-0) girls water polo team beat Ventura’s Foothill Tech Dragons for the second time this season, swimming to a 12-6 victory at the Ventura Aquatic Center.
The Pirates previously topped the Dragons 15-9 last Monday and followed that up with a 17-1 win over Lompoc on Tuesday. The first two games were at the Santa Ynez High pool.
In Thursday’s win, Ally Alderete scored seven goals and swan away with four steals, Taye Luke had three goals and two assists and Kylie Luke had two goals, two assists and blocked two shots in the field.
Goal Keeper Peyton Pratt blocked 10 shots, made three steals and had two assists.
Women's soccer
Saddleback 3, Hancock 0
The No. 15 Gauchos (12-5-4) blanked the No. 18 Bulldogs (8-9-6) in the play-in round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCAA) regional at The Great Soccer Fields in Irvine.
Hancock goalkeeper Brooke Stewart made five saves. Maliyah Medley racked up a goal and an assist for the Mission Viejo-based Gauchos. Paige Vitolo and Alyssa Stapinski both tallied once.
The playoff berth was the first for a Hancock College women's soccer squad.
Women's basketball
Hancock 71, Los Angeles Southwest 49 (Wednesday)
The Bulldogs (3-3) evened their record with a second straight non-conference win on the road.
Jayci Bayne, with a game high 22 points, and 10 rebounds, led Hancock with a double-double. Alijah Paquet scored 18 points for Hancock, and reserve Aryana Gonzalez had 12. Milan McCoy notched eight assists.
Mercedes Ofoegbu hauled down a game high 18 rebounds for L.A. Southwest. She also scored 20 points. Karessa Fields had a team high 21 points for the Cougars.