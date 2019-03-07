Try 3 months for $3

Baseball

St. Joseph 4, Atascadero 3

Miles Enos scored the winning run on an error as the Knights (2-5) beat the Greyhounds in a non-league game at St. Joseph's Dave Brunell Field for their second win in the last three games.

Chris Cervantes went 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI and a sacrifice bunt for the Knights. Justin Maldonado had a hit and drove in a St. Joseph run.

Boys tennis

Orcutt Academy 9, Nipomo 0

The Spartans (5-1-1, 3-0-1) swept the Titans in an Ocean League match at Hancock College.

Troy Fulton and Matthew Lopez won at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively then teamed for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles for the Spartans. Fulton won his singles match 6-3, 6-2 (10-5). Lopez won 6-3, 6-2.

Kenyon Childs took a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles then paired with Kris Gilbertson for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles. Nathan Calhon teamed with Skyler Grimnes for an 8-7 win at No. 3 doubles after winning his NO. 6 singles match 6-3, 6-4.

Pioneer Valley 7, Morro Bay 1

After a rain delay, the Panthers went to to beat the Pirates for their second Ocean League win of the year.

Michael Labastida won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for Pioneer Valey, and Gervesh Nanalis won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4. Labastia and Nanalis teamed for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles.

The No. 2 doubles match was halted because of darkness

Boys golf

Templeton 260, Santa Maria 312

Medalist Gavin Barnes shot a 47 on the front nine at the Paso Robles Golf Club as the Eagles beat the Saints in an Ocean League match.

Sahir Sanchez and Aaron Madrigal led Santa Maria. Both shot a 57.

Hancock baseball game postponed

Because of a wet diamond, the Bulldogs' scheduled Thursday game at Cuesta College was re-scheduled for next Wednesday at Cuesta at 2 p.m.

