Thursday's local sports roundup: Scores, stats and information from Wednesdays action

Women's basketball

Rio Hondo 58, Hancock 51

WHITTIER — The Bulldogs (9-9) shot just 19-for-65 from the floor and lost a non-conference game to the Roadrunners.

Amanda Lee scored 18 points and led three Roadrunners in double figures. Amy Navarro put in 17 points and Alisia Trejo added 10.

Milan McGary put in a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs. Jayci Bayne had 18.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 16, Ventura Buena 5

Taye Luke tossed in seven goals and the Pirates breezed to a non-league win over the Bulldogs.

Six Pirates scored. Besides her seven goals, Luke made three steals. Ally Alderete racked up three goals and three assists for the Pirates. Alexa Yacoub scored twice, and Peyton Pratt made seven blocks.

Boys soccer (Tuesday night)

Santa Ynez 2, Dos Pueblos 0

Aden Tapia scored in the first half, Grant Fieldhouse tallied in the second and the Pirates (7-3-1, 1-0-0) won their Channel League opener by beating the Chargers at Dos Pueblos.