Hey...it's finally time for league play.
The big one in the Mountain League is Arroyo Grande at St. Joseph. The Eagles have the momentum in that one, coming off four straight wins and a 5-1 record. The Knights are 4-2 and on the heels of a tough loss at Lompoc.
St. Joseph has traditionally had trouble matching up with the Eagles and we'll see what happens Friday night. I'm going with the Knights in an upset. St. Joseph has had some consistency problems throughout the season and they've struggled with both losses coming on the road. I think the atmosphere will be electric and the Knights will play their most complete game of the season and win a tight one.
Righetti has its Homecoming game and first-ever Mountain League game against Paso Robles. I think the Bearcats will have some resistance, but the Warriors will pull away in the second half.
Then there's the first-ever Channel League games for Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo. Santa Ynez and Lompoc play each other. I think that one could be closer than at first-glance. I'm still going with the Braves.
Then in the Ocean League we have the Santa Maria-Nipomo game. That one had decided the Northern League title the last two years. Now both teams are in the Ocean League and Nipomo is a heavy favorite.
Then we have SLO and Pioneer Valley in another Ocean game. That one is a big one for both teams. SLO is 4-1 and in the midst of a remarkable turnaround season. Pioneer Valley is in a more balanced league and coming off its first-ever win over Atascadero.
SLO's a favorite, but PV has another opportunity for a big win. I'm thinking it'll be high-scoring, but SLO coming out on top.
Ok. That's all I've got, for now.
Joe Bailey (63-21)
Mountain League
St. Joseph 35, Arroyo Grande 32
Righetti 38, Paso Robles 20
Ocean League
Nipomo 38, Santa Maria 20
San Luis Obispo 44, Pioneer Valley 40
Templeton 27, Morro Bay 12
Channel League
Lompoc 33, Santa Ynez 17
Dos Pueblos 44, Cabrillo 12
Santa Barbara 35, San Marcos 7
Non-League
Royal 21, Atascadero 19
8-man
Mission Prep 66, Frazier Mountain 10
Orcutt Academy 56, Kings Christian 15
VCA 40, Cuyama Valley 23
Kenny Cress (61-23)
Arroyo Grande 35, St. Joseph 21
Righetti 28, Paso Robles 14
Lompoc 24, Santa Ynez 14
Nipomo 38, Santa Maria 24
Dos Pueblos 28, Cabrillo 9
San Luis Obispo 21, Pioneer Valley 14
Santa Barbara 33, San Marcos 15
Grace Brethren 42, Bishop Diego 20
Atascadero 14, Royal 12
Templeton 42, Morro Bay 17
8-man
Orcutt Academy 50, Kings Christian 34
VCA 45, Cuyama Valley 30
Mission Prep 52, Frazier Mountain 28
Brian Stanley (60-24)
Nipomo 31, Santa Maria 14
San Luis Obispo 35, Pioneer Valley 17
Morro Bay 14, Templeton 10
Arroyo Grande 42, St. Joseph 35
Righetti 38, Paso Robles 21
Lompoc 42, Santa Ynez 21
Dos Pueblos 21, Cabrillo 7
Santa Barbara 28, San Marcos 10
Atascadero 14, Royal 7
8-Man Football
Mission Prep 56, Frazier Mountain 7
Orcutt Academy 42, Kings Christian 21
VCA 42, Cuyama Valley 14
Lorenzo (54-30)
Arroyo Grande 34, St. Joseph 20
Righetti 31, Paso Robles 17
Lompoc 27, Santa Ynez 13
Nipomo 41, Santa Maria 28
Dos Pueblos 23, Cabrillo 10
San Luis Obispo 28, Pioneer Valley 16
Santa Barbara 32, San Marcos 17
Grace Brethren 38, Bishop Diego 17
Templeton 35, Morro Bay 10
Royal 24, Atascadero 19
8-man
Orcutt Academy 50, Kings Christian 20
VCA 48, Cuyama Valley 33
Mission Prep 56, Frazier Mountain 24
Elliott Stern (54-30)
Arroyo Grande 28, St. Joseph 21
Righetti 42, Paso Robles 14
Lompoc 35, Santa Ynez 21
Nipomo 42, Santa Maria 14
Dos Pueblos 35, Cabrillo 7
San Luis Obispo 28, Pioneer Valley 24
Santa Barbara 28, San Marcos 14
Grace Brethren 35, Bishop Diego 21
Templeton 14, Morro Bay 7
Royal 35, Atascadero 14
8-man
Orcutt Academy 48, Kings Christian 32
VCA 56, Cuyama Valley 12
Mission Prep 60, Frazier Mountain 6