Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Hey...it's finally time for league play.

The big one in the Mountain League is Arroyo Grande at St. Joseph. The Eagles have the momentum in that one, coming off four straight wins and a 5-1 record. The Knights are 4-2 and on the heels of a tough loss at Lompoc. 

St. Joseph has traditionally had trouble matching up with the Eagles and we'll see what happens Friday night. I'm going with the Knights in an upset. St. Joseph has had some consistency problems throughout the season and they've struggled with both losses coming on the road. I think the atmosphere will be electric and the Knights will play their most complete game of the season and win a tight one. 

+5 
092118 Righetti vs Dos Pueblos 03.jpg
Buy Now

Righetti High School's Adan Solis (21) fights through a defender to score on the Warriors' opening drive Friday night at home against Dos Pueblos. Righetti won 34-14 to finish the preseason at 5-1. Righetti begins its first season of Mountain League play hosting Paso Robles on Friday.

Righetti has its Homecoming game and first-ever Mountain League game against Paso Robles. I think the Bearcats will have some resistance, but the Warriors will pull away in the second half.

+5 
092118 SJ Lompoc football 15.jpg
Buy Now

Lompoc's Cameron Iribarren carries the ball against St. Joseph.

Then there's the first-ever Channel League games for Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo. Santa Ynez and Lompoc play each other. I think that one could be closer than at first-glance. I'm still going with the Braves. 

Then in the Ocean League we have the Santa Maria-Nipomo game. That one had decided the Northern League title the last two years. Now both teams are in the Ocean League and Nipomo is a heavy favorite.

+5 
092118 PV Atascadero Football 003.jpg
Buy Now

Pioneer Valley's fullback Oskar Ruiz loses the ball after getting hit by a host of Greyhound defenders during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.

Then we have SLO and Pioneer Valley in another Ocean game. That one is a big one for both teams. SLO is 4-1 and in the midst of a remarkable turnaround season. Pioneer Valley is in a more balanced league and coming off its first-ever win over Atascadero.

SLO's a favorite, but PV has another opportunity for a big win. I'm thinking it'll be high-scoring, but SLO coming out on top.

Ok. That's all I've got, for now. 

(Check out all the picks below).

Joe Bailey (63-21)

Mountain League

St. Joseph 35, Arroyo Grande 32

Righetti 38, Paso Robles 20

Ocean League

Nipomo 38, Santa Maria 20

San Luis Obispo 44, Pioneer Valley 40

Templeton 27, Morro Bay 12

Channel League

Lompoc 33, Santa Ynez 17

Dos Pueblos 44, Cabrillo 12

Santa Barbara 35, San Marcos 7

Non-League

Royal 21, Atascadero 19

8-man

Mission Prep 66, Frazier Mountain 10

Orcutt Academy 56, Kings Christian 15

VCA 40, Cuyama Valley 23

Kenny Cress (61-23)

Arroyo Grande 35, St. Joseph 21

Righetti 28, Paso Robles 14

Lompoc 24, Santa Ynez 14

Nipomo 38, Santa Maria 24

Dos Pueblos 28, Cabrillo 9

San Luis Obispo 21, Pioneer Valley 14

Santa Barbara 33, San Marcos 15

Grace Brethren 42, Bishop Diego 20

Atascadero 14, Royal 12

Templeton 42, Morro Bay 17

8-man

Orcutt Academy 50, Kings Christian 34

VCA 45, Cuyama Valley 30

Mission Prep 52, Frazier Mountain 28

Brian Stanley (60-24)

Nipomo 31, Santa Maria 14

San Luis Obispo 35, Pioneer Valley 17

Morro Bay 14, Templeton 10

Arroyo Grande 42, St. Joseph 35

Righetti 38, Paso Robles 21

Lompoc 42, Santa Ynez 21

Dos Pueblos 21, Cabrillo 7

Santa Barbara 28, San Marcos 10

Atascadero 14, Royal 7

8-Man Football

Mission Prep 56, Frazier Mountain 7

Orcutt Academy 42, Kings Christian 21

VCA 42, Cuyama Valley 14

Lorenzo (54-30)

Arroyo Grande 34, St. Joseph 20

Righetti 31, Paso Robles 17

Lompoc 27, Santa Ynez 13

Nipomo 41, Santa Maria 28

Dos Pueblos 23, Cabrillo 10

San Luis Obispo 28, Pioneer Valley 16

Santa Barbara 32, San Marcos 17

Grace Brethren 38, Bishop Diego 17

Templeton 35, Morro Bay 10

Royal 24, Atascadero 19

8-man

Orcutt Academy 50, Kings Christian 20

VCA 48, Cuyama Valley 33

Mission Prep 56, Frazier Mountain 24

Elliott Stern (54-30)

Arroyo Grande 28, St. Joseph 21

Righetti 42, Paso Robles 14

Lompoc 35, Santa Ynez 21

Nipomo 42, Santa Maria 14

Dos Pueblos 35, Cabrillo 7

San Luis Obispo 28, Pioneer Valley 24

Santa Barbara 28, San Marcos 14

Grace Brethren 35, Bishop Diego 21

Templeton 14, Morro Bay 7

Royal 35, Atascadero 14

8-man

Orcutt Academy 48, Kings Christian 32

VCA 56, Cuyama Valley 12

Mission Prep 60, Frazier Mountain 6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Alumni Fresno State