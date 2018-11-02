Here are our predictions for the opening week of the playoffs.
Man, oh man, are there some tough games to pick. St. Joseph is the fifth seed in CIF-CS DI, but Bullard has been hot and could pose the problems in a Knight vs. Knight matchup. But I think St. Joseph will prevail.
Also in DI, Arroyo Grande has a difficult task against Sanger, a traditional mid-sized Central Section power with one of the most dedicated fan bases in California high school football. (Get out for a game at Tom Flores Stadium in Sanger if you ever get the chance).
But I'm picking an AG win over the Apaches there. Sanger is a solid program, but this isn't their best season.
Nipomo shouldn't have any issues with Frontier tonight. Frontier has lost like six straight. (That'll give us at Righetti-Nipomo quarterfinal matchup btw).
I think Pioneer Valley can keep it close against Stockdale in Bakersfield, but I'm not sure the Panthers have enough to take down the Mustangs. That would be a huge win for Pioneer Valley, though. They have to limit their mistakes!
In DIII SLO is in the postseason for the first time since 2012 and the Tigers should get a 'W' against South Bakersfield. I'm going with SLO in that one.
The Saints got a tough break in the division, with the draw against Mt. Whitney, a team they lost to by about 40 points at home during the regular season. I think Santa Maria will make it closer, but not by much.
Orcutt Academy should roll past Trona in the 8-man realm.
Moving to the Southern Section, I'm having a tough time seeing Lompoc getting past Capistrano Valley. The Braves are the No. 4 seed, but didn't get any breaks by drawing the Cougars, who are 7-3 and about 50 spots higher, according to MaxPreps' state rankings. I'm going with Capo Valley by 7.
I'm nearly tempted enough to pick a Santa Ynez stunner against Northview, that's No. 16 Santa Ynez vs. No. 1 Northview. I just can't pull the trigger. I do think the Pirates will keep it respectable.
Check out everyone's picks below:
Joe Bailey
CIF Central Section - First Round
Division I
St. Joseph 25, Bullard 12
Arroyo Grande 29, Sanger 20
Division II
Nipomo 35, Frontier 20
Stockdale 17, Pioneer Valley 14
Note: Third-seeded Righetti has a first-round bye and will play Nipomo-Frontier winner.
Division III
San Luis Obispo 44, South 20
Mt. Whitney 48, Santa Maria 22
8-man
Orcutt Academy 56, Trona 12
CIF Southern Section Playoffs – First Round
Division 3
Capistrano Valley 34, Lompoc 27
Division 5
Lawndale 44, Dos Pueblos 17
Division 7
Northview, 34, Santa Ynez 24
Culver City 39, Santa Barbara 16
Brian Stanley
CIF Central Section - First Round
Division I
St. Joseph 42, Bullard 17
Sanger 35, Arroyo Grande 34
Division II
Nipomo 42, Frontier 14
Pioneer Valley 28, Stockdale 21
First Round Bye: No. 3 Righetti
Division III
San Luis Obispo 35, South 24
Mt. Whitney 35, Santa Maria 10
8-man
Orcutt Academy 63, Trona 14
CIF Southern Section Playoffs – First Round
Division 3
Lompoc 35, Capistrano Valley 31
Division 5
Lawndale 35, Dos Pueblos 21
Division 7
Northview 42, Santa Ynez 24
Culver City 42, Santa Barbara 28
Lorenzo J. Reyna
CIF Central Section Playoff - First Round
Division I
St. Joseph 34, Bullard 23
Arroyo Grande 28, Sanger 23
Division II
Pioneer Valley 20, Stockdale 16
Nipomo 35, Frontier 17
Division III
Mt. Whitney 42, Santa Maria 14
San Luis Obispo 35, South Bakersfield 22
8-man
Orcutt Academy 43, Trona 18
Southern Section
Division 3
Lompoc 27, Capistrano Valley 24 (OT)
Division 7
Northview 30, Santa Ynez 14
Lawndale 40, Dos Pueblos 21
Division 8
Culver City 32, Santa Barbara 20
Kenny Cress
St. Joseph 35, Bullard 17
Arroyo Grande 28, Sanger 20
Nipomo 28, Frontier 14
Stockdale 25, Pioneer Valley 17
Mt. Whitney 50, Santa Maria 20
South 18, SLO 17
Capistrano Valley 24, Lompoc 18
Northview 38; Santa Ynez 17
Lawndale 35, Dos Pueblos 17
Culver City 28, Santa Barbara 14
Orcutt Academy 40, Trona 30
Saugus 42, Bishop Diego 30
Elliott Stern
CIF Central Section - First Round
Division I
St. Joseph 42, Bullard 14
Arroyo Grande 35, Sanger 28
Division II
Pioneer Valley 28, Stockdale 14
Nipomo 35, Frontier 7
Division III
Mt. Whitney 49, Santa Maria 14
San Luis Obispo 28, South Bakersfield 21
8-man
Orcutt Academy 60, Trona 12
CIF Southern Section - First Round
Division 3
Lompoc 35, Capistrano Valley 28
Division 5
Lawndale 35, Dos Pueblos 14
Division 7
Santa Ynez 31, Northview 28
Culver City 28, Santa Barbara 24