Here are our predictions for the opening week of the playoffs.

Man, oh man, are there some tough games to pick. St. Joseph is the fifth seed in CIF-CS DI, but Bullard has been hot and could pose the problems in a Knight vs. Knight matchup. But I think St. Joseph will prevail.

Also in DI, Arroyo Grande has a difficult task against Sanger, a traditional mid-sized Central Section power with one of the most dedicated fan bases in California high school football. (Get out for a game at Tom Flores Stadium in Sanger if you ever get the chance). 

But I'm picking an AG win over the Apaches there. Sanger is a solid program, but this isn't their best season. 

Nipomo shouldn't have any issues with Frontier tonight. Frontier has lost like six straight. (That'll give us at Righetti-Nipomo quarterfinal matchup btw). 

I think Pioneer Valley can keep it close against Stockdale in Bakersfield, but I'm not sure the Panthers have enough to take down the Mustangs. That would be a huge win for Pioneer Valley, though. They have to limit their mistakes!

In DIII SLO is in the postseason for the first time since 2012 and the Tigers should get a 'W' against South Bakersfield. I'm going with SLO in that one.

The Saints got a tough break in the division, with the draw against Mt. Whitney, a team they lost to by about 40 points at home during the regular season. I think Santa Maria will make it closer, but not by much.

Orcutt Academy should roll past Trona in the 8-man realm. 

Moving to the Southern Section, I'm having a tough time seeing Lompoc getting past Capistrano Valley. The Braves are the No. 4 seed, but didn't get any breaks by drawing the Cougars, who are 7-3 and about 50 spots higher, according to MaxPreps' state rankings. I'm going with Capo Valley by 7. 

I'm nearly tempted enough to pick a Santa Ynez stunner against Northview, that's No. 16 Santa Ynez vs. No. 1 Northview. I just can't pull the trigger. I do think the Pirates will keep it respectable.

Check out everyone's picks below:

Joe Bailey 

CIF Central Section - First Round

Division I

St. Joseph 25, Bullard 12

Arroyo Grande 29, Sanger 20

Division II

Nipomo 35, Frontier 20

Stockdale 17, Pioneer Valley 14

Note: Third-seeded Righetti has a first-round bye and will play Nipomo-Frontier winner.

Division III

San Luis Obispo 44, South 20

Mt. Whitney 48, Santa Maria 22

8-man

Orcutt Academy 56, Trona 12

CIF Southern Section Playoffs – First Round

Division 3

Capistrano Valley 34, Lompoc 27

Division 5

Lawndale 44, Dos Pueblos 17

Division 7

Northview, 34, Santa Ynez 24

Culver City 39, Santa Barbara 16

Brian Stanley

CIF Central Section - First Round

Division I

St. Joseph 42, Bullard 17

Sanger 35, Arroyo Grande 34

Division II

Nipomo 42, Frontier 14

Pioneer Valley 28, Stockdale 21

First Round Bye: No. 3 Righetti

Division III

San Luis Obispo 35, South 24

Mt. Whitney 35, Santa Maria 10

8-man

Orcutt Academy 63, Trona 14 

CIF Southern Section Playoffs – First Round

Division 3

Lompoc 35, Capistrano Valley 31

Division 5

Lawndale 35, Dos Pueblos 21

Division 7

Northview 42, Santa Ynez 24

Culver City 42, Santa Barbara 28 

Lorenzo J. Reyna

CIF Central Section  Playoff - First Round

Division I

St. Joseph 34, Bullard 23

Arroyo Grande 28, Sanger 23

Division II 

Pioneer Valley 20, Stockdale 16

Nipomo 35, Frontier 17

Division III

Mt. Whitney 42, Santa Maria 14

San Luis Obispo 35, South Bakersfield 22

8-man

Orcutt Academy 43, Trona 18

Southern Section

Division 3

Lompoc 27, Capistrano Valley 24 (OT)

Division 7

Northview 30, Santa Ynez 14

Lawndale 40, Dos Pueblos 21

Division 8

Culver City 32, Santa Barbara 20

Kenny Cress

St. Joseph 35, Bullard 17

Arroyo Grande 28, Sanger 20

Nipomo 28, Frontier 14

Stockdale 25, Pioneer Valley 17

Mt. Whitney 50, Santa Maria 20

South 18, SLO 17

Capistrano Valley 24, Lompoc 18

Northview 38; Santa Ynez 17

Lawndale 35, Dos Pueblos 17

Culver City 28, Santa Barbara 14

Orcutt Academy 40, Trona 30

Saugus 42, Bishop Diego 30

Elliott Stern

CIF Central Section - First Round

Division I

St. Joseph 42, Bullard 14

Arroyo Grande 35, Sanger 28

Division II

Pioneer Valley 28, Stockdale 14

Nipomo 35, Frontier 7

Division III

Mt. Whitney 49, Santa Maria 14

San Luis Obispo 28, South Bakersfield 21

8-man

Orcutt Academy 60, Trona 12

CIF Southern Section - First Round

Division 3

Lompoc 35, Capistrano Valley 28

Division 5

Lawndale 35, Dos Pueblos 14

Division 7

Santa Ynez 31, Northview 28

Culver City 28, Santa Barbara 24

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

