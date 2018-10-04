I can't believe it's already Week 7 of the high school football season. (We wait for the season to get here and then it just breezes on past us!)

With that said, we've got some big games on deck Friday night and I've done a decent job picking winners this season, going 12-1 last week. 

Well, here are all our picks for Week 7 and the win-loss record for all our pickers this season. 

Joe Bailey (75-22)

Righetti 56, Atascadero 12

Arroyo Grande 35, Paso Robles 20

Pioneer Valley 45, Templeton 16

Nipomo 58, Morro Bay 14

San Luis Obispo 20, Santa Maria 17

Lompoc 44, Dos Pueblos 14

Santa Ynez 20, Santa Barbara 18

Cabrillo 22, San Marcos 20

Camarillo 30, Bishop Diego 14

8-man

Orcutt Academy 65, Alpaugh 12

Mission Prep 60, Riverdale Christain 10

Kenny Cress (71-26)

Righetti 36, Atascadero 7

Arroyo Grande 42, Paso Robles 21

Pioneer Valley 41, Templeton 21

Nipomo 40, Morro Bay 14

San Luis Obispo 35, Santa Maria 17

Lompoc 27, Dos Pueblos 10

Santa Barbara 21, Santa Ynez 14

Cabrillo 28, San Marcos 24

Camarillo 30, Bishop Diego 14

8-man 

Orcutt Academy 52, Alpaugh 25

Mission Prep 53, Riverdale Christain 21 

Brian Stanley (69-28)

Pioneer Valley 24, Templeton 7

Nipomo 35, Morro Bay 14

San Luis Obispo 35, Santa Maria 7

Santa Ynez 24, Santa Barbara 21

Lompoc 31, Dos Pueblos 14

San Marcos 21, Cabrillo 0

Righetti 42, Atascadero 3

Arroyo Grande 28, Paso Robles 21

Camarillo 49, Bishop Diego 17

8-Man Football

Orcutt Academy 49, Alpaugh 10

Mission Prep 42, Riverdale Christian 14

Lorenzo J. Reyna (65-32)

Lompoc 27, Dos Pueblos 7

Santa Ynez 21, Santa Barbara 16

Righetti 42, Atascadero 7

Arroyo Grande 31, Paso Robles 17

Pioneer Valley 24, Templeton 14

San Luis Obispo 26, Santa Maria 14

San Marcos 13, Cabrillo 7

Nipomo 41, Morro Bay 14

Camarillo 37, Bishop Diego 14

8-man 

Orcutt Academy 45, Alpaugh 17 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Alumni Fresno State