I can't believe it's already Week 7 of the high school football season. (We wait for the season to get here and then it just breezes on past us!)
With that said, we've got some big games on deck Friday night and I've done a decent job picking winners this season, going 12-1 last week.
Well, here are all our picks for Week 7 and the win-loss record for all our pickers this season.
Joe Bailey (75-22)
Righetti 56, Atascadero 12
Arroyo Grande 35, Paso Robles 20
Pioneer Valley 45, Templeton 16
Nipomo 58, Morro Bay 14
San Luis Obispo 20, Santa Maria 17
Lompoc 44, Dos Pueblos 14
Santa Ynez 20, Santa Barbara 18
Cabrillo 22, San Marcos 20
Camarillo 30, Bishop Diego 14
8-man
Orcutt Academy 65, Alpaugh 12
Mission Prep 60, Riverdale Christain 10
Kenny Cress (71-26)
Righetti 36, Atascadero 7
Arroyo Grande 42, Paso Robles 21
Pioneer Valley 41, Templeton 21
Nipomo 40, Morro Bay 14
San Luis Obispo 35, Santa Maria 17
Lompoc 27, Dos Pueblos 10
Santa Barbara 21, Santa Ynez 14
Cabrillo 28, San Marcos 24
Camarillo 30, Bishop Diego 14
8-man
Orcutt Academy 52, Alpaugh 25
Mission Prep 53, Riverdale Christain 21
Brian Stanley (69-28)
Pioneer Valley 24, Templeton 7
Nipomo 35, Morro Bay 14
San Luis Obispo 35, Santa Maria 7
Santa Ynez 24, Santa Barbara 21
Lompoc 31, Dos Pueblos 14
San Marcos 21, Cabrillo 0
Righetti 42, Atascadero 3
Arroyo Grande 28, Paso Robles 21
Camarillo 49, Bishop Diego 17
8-Man Football
Orcutt Academy 49, Alpaugh 10
Mission Prep 42, Riverdale Christian 14
Lorenzo J. Reyna (65-32)
Lompoc 27, Dos Pueblos 7
Santa Ynez 21, Santa Barbara 16
Righetti 42, Atascadero 7
Arroyo Grande 31, Paso Robles 17
Pioneer Valley 24, Templeton 14
San Luis Obispo 26, Santa Maria 14
San Marcos 13, Cabrillo 7
Nipomo 41, Morro Bay 14
Camarillo 37, Bishop Diego 14
8-man
Orcutt Academy 45, Alpaugh 17