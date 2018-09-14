There are 15 games on the slate for the Week Four episode of 'The Predictions' and quite a few of them are pretty tough to gauge.
The big one, Bakersfield Centennial at St. Joseph, is the toughest one for me. My initial instinct was to pick Centennial, coming off its 37-35 win that gave Righetti its first defeat of the season. But I'm still not sure what to make of St. Joseph. The Knights have played tremendous football at times and have looked suspect at others. Is it a consistency issue? Is it something the Knights will grow out of? Or will their trend of uneven play go on all season?
Well, I'm banking on the hope the Knights can get away from that inconsistency take their play to a higher level and keep it there. A win over Centennial, will have lasting effects for the remainder of their season and give them some major momentum heading into next week's game at Lompoc.
Another big one is SLO at Santa Ynez. That one wouldn't attract many eyeballs in years past, but now it's a matchup of two 2-1 teams who have league title hopes. Keep an eye on that game. I'm going with Santa Ynez in a close one. The Pirates can play defense and the Tigers like to score. I'm guessing it'll be a tight, low-scoring affair with Santa Ynez making a big defensive stand in the final moments to seal a win.
Santa Maria looks to move to 3-2 with a tough game at home against Visalia Mt. Whitney. That's a tough one for the Saints.
Then there's the Nipomo-Arroyo Grande matchup. I don't think the Titans have enough firepower to keep up with AG, which is on a roll coming off the win over Lompoc. The Eagles should win that one by a couple of scores.
The toughest part of Righetti's game at Soledad will be the travel. The Warriors will be 4-1 on the season in next week's home game against Dos Pueblos. That's another big one between two teams in different sections.
Paso Robles is at Pioneer Valley. That game is a HUGE challenge and a massive opportunity for the Panthers. They need to show they can beat respected programs. They kept it respectable in a loss at St. Joe, then were beat soundly by Righetti before crushing Cabrillo last week. Can the Panthers beat a 1-3 Paso team at home coming off a blowout loss to Central, the top team in the Central Section? I'm going with the Bearcats, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Panthers can keep it close and have a shot late.
Joe Bailey (41-17)
St. Joseph 35, Centennial 33
Visalia Mt. Whitney 33, Santa Maria 20
Righetti 56, Soledad 9
Santa Ynez 17, San Luis Obispo 14
Arroyo Grande 39, Nipomo 20
Buena 42, Cabrillo 41
Paso Robles 25, Pioneer Valley 20
Pacifica 43, Santa Barbara 20
Channel Islands 24, San Marcos 22
Visalia Redwood 33, Atascadero 13
Madera Liberty 44, Templeton 15
Calabasas Viewpoint 33, Morro Bay 20
8-man
Mission Prep 56, Laton 20
Villanova Prep 56, VCA 45
Orcutt Academy 56, Frazier Mountain 12
Lorenzo J. Reyna (39-19)
Bakersfield Centennial 28, St. Joseph 27
Santa Ynez 27, San Luis Obispo 7
Arroyo Grande 30, Nipomo 17
Cabrillo 20, Buena 14
Santa Maria 38, Visalia Mt. Whitney 24
Paso Robles 36, Pioneer Valley 29
Righetti 35, Soledad 23
Pacifica 42, Santa Barbara 28
Channel Islands 24, San Marcos 21
Visalia Redwood 21, Atascadero 18
Madera Liberty 38, Templeton 20
Calabasas Viewpoint 21, Morro Bay 7
8-man
Villanova Prep 40, VCA 31
Orcutt Academy 43, Frazier Mountain 27
Brian Stanley (43-15)
Paso Robles 24, Pioneer Valley 14
Mt. Whitney 34, Santa Maria 22
Cabrillo 14, Buena 7
Arroyo Grande 17, Nipomo 14
Santa Ynez 21, San Luis Obispo 20
Righetti 42, Soledad 3
Viewpoint 28, Morro Bay 7
Liberty 31, Templeton 14
San Marcos 28, Channel Islands 14
Pacifica 35, Santa Barbara 31
Atascadero 24, Redwood 17
Centennial 42, St. Joseph 31
8-Man Football
Mission Prep 35, Laton 31
Villanova Prep 42, VCA 28
Orcutt Academy 48, Frazier Mountain 21
Kenny Cress (40-18)
Righetti 48, Soledad 3
Centennial 40, St. Joseph 30
Paso Robles 28, Pioneer Valley 24
Mt. Whitney 31, Santa Maria 24
Arroyo Grande 31, Nipomo 21
Santa Ynez 21, SLO 7
Buena 20, Cabrillo 15
Redwood 15, Atascadero 10
Viewpoint 14, Morro Bay 10
Madera Liberty 33, Templeton 12
Pacifica 30, Santa Barbara 27
San Marcos 33, Channel Islands 31
8-man
Mission Prep 41, Laton 32
Orcutt Academy 42, Frazier Mountain 20
Villanova Prep 45, VCA 35
Elliott Stern (39-19)
St. Joseph 31, Bakersfield Centennial 28
Santa Ynez 35, San Luis Obispo 21
Arroyo Grande 35, Nipomo 14
Cabrillo 14, Buena 7
Santa Maria 42, Visalia Mt. Whitney 28
Paso Robles 28, Pioneer Valley 21
Righetti 49, Soledad 0
Pacifica 42, Santa Barbara 35
Channel Islands 42, San Marcos 14
Atascadero 21, Visalia Redwood 20
Madera Liberty 49, Templeton 7
Calabasas Viewpoint 35, Morro Bay 14
8-man
VCA 36, Villanova Prep 30
Orcutt Academy 56, Frazier Mountain 14