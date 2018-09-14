Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Devin Guggia (2) spins out of the backfield during a home win against Pioneer Valley on Aug. 24. The Knights are 3-1 on the season and hosting Bakersfield Centennial, which is unbeaten at 4-0. Pioneer Valley, meanwhile, hosts a 1-3 Paso Robles team. 

 Peter Klein, Contributor

There are 15 games on the slate for the Week Four episode of 'The Predictions' and quite a few of them are pretty tough to gauge. 

The big one, Bakersfield Centennial at St. Joseph, is the toughest one for me. My initial instinct was to pick Centennial, coming off its 37-35 win that gave Righetti its first defeat of the season. But I'm still not sure what to make of St. Joseph. The Knights have played tremendous football at times and have looked suspect at others. Is it a consistency issue? Is it something the Knights will grow out of? Or will their trend of uneven play go on all season?

Well, I'm banking on the hope the Knights can get away from that inconsistency take their play to a higher level and keep it there. A win over Centennial, will have lasting effects for the remainder of their season and give them some major momentum heading into next week's game at Lompoc. 

083118 Garces SJ football 04.jpg
St. Joseph's QB Chase Artopoeus keeps the ball against Garces

Another big one is SLO at Santa Ynez. That one wouldn't attract many eyeballs in years past, but now it's a matchup of two 2-1 teams who have league title hopes. Keep an eye on that game. I'm going with Santa Ynez in a close one. The Pirates can play defense and the Tigers like to score. I'm guessing it'll be a tight, low-scoring affair with Santa Ynez making a big defensive stand in the final moments to seal a win.

Santa Maria looks to move to 3-2 with a tough game at home against Visalia Mt. Whitney. That's a tough one for the Saints. 

Then there's the Nipomo-Arroyo Grande matchup. I don't think the Titans have enough firepower to keep up with AG, which is on a roll coming off the win over Lompoc. The Eagles should win that one by a couple of scores. 

090718 AG Lompoc football 15.jpg
Arroyo Grande's Colton Theaker kicks a long second-half field goal.

The toughest part of Righetti's game at Soledad will be the travel. The Warriors will be 4-1 on the season in next week's home game against Dos Pueblos. That's another big one between two teams in different sections. 

090771 Pioneer Cabrillo Football 008.jpg
Pioneer Valley fullback Oskar Ruiz (44) is brought down by several Cabrillo players during Friday evening's game in Santa Maria. The Panthers have an opportunity to take down Paso Robles at home tonight while the Conqs have their best shot at a win against 0-4 Buena.

Paso Robles is at Pioneer Valley. That game is a HUGE challenge and a massive opportunity for the Panthers. They need to show they can beat respected programs. They kept it respectable in a loss at St. Joe, then were beat soundly by Righetti before crushing Cabrillo last week. Can the Panthers beat a 1-3 Paso team at home coming off a blowout loss to Central, the top team in the Central Section? I'm going with the Bearcats, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Panthers can keep it close and have a shot late. 

Joe Bailey (41-17) 

St. Joseph 35, Centennial 33

Visalia Mt. Whitney 33, Santa Maria 20

Righetti 56, Soledad 9

Santa Ynez 17, San Luis Obispo 14

Arroyo Grande 39, Nipomo 20

Buena 42, Cabrillo 41

Paso Robles 25, Pioneer Valley 20

Pacifica 43, Santa Barbara 20

Channel Islands 24, San Marcos 22

Visalia Redwood 33, Atascadero 13

Madera Liberty 44, Templeton 15

Calabasas Viewpoint 33, Morro Bay 20 

8-man

Mission Prep 56, Laton 20

Villanova Prep 56, VCA 45

Orcutt Academy 56, Frazier Mountain 12

Lorenzo J. Reyna (39-19)

Bakersfield Centennial 28, St. Joseph 27

Santa Ynez 27, San Luis Obispo 7

Arroyo Grande 30, Nipomo 17

Cabrillo 20, Buena 14

Santa Maria 38, Visalia Mt. Whitney 24

Paso Robles 36, Pioneer Valley 29

Righetti 35, Soledad 23

Pacifica 42, Santa Barbara 28

Channel Islands 24, San Marcos 21

Visalia Redwood 21, Atascadero 18

Madera Liberty 38, Templeton 20

Calabasas Viewpoint 21, Morro Bay 7

8-man

Villanova Prep 40, VCA 31

Orcutt Academy 43, Frazier Mountain 27

Brian Stanley (43-15)

Paso Robles 24, Pioneer Valley 14

Mt. Whitney 34, Santa Maria 22

Cabrillo 14, Buena 7

Arroyo Grande 17, Nipomo 14

Santa Ynez 21, San Luis Obispo 20

Righetti 42, Soledad 3

Viewpoint 28, Morro Bay 7

Liberty 31, Templeton 14

San Marcos 28, Channel Islands 14

Pacifica 35, Santa Barbara 31

Atascadero 24, Redwood 17

Centennial 42, St. Joseph 31

8-Man Football

Mission Prep 35, Laton 31

Villanova Prep 42, VCA 28

Orcutt Academy 48, Frazier Mountain 21

Kenny Cress (40-18)

Righetti 48, Soledad 3

Centennial 40, St. Joseph 30

Paso Robles 28, Pioneer Valley 24

Mt. Whitney 31, Santa Maria 24

Arroyo Grande 31, Nipomo 21

Santa Ynez 21, SLO 7

Buena 20, Cabrillo 15

Redwood 15, Atascadero 10

Viewpoint 14, Morro Bay 10

Madera Liberty 33, Templeton 12

Pacifica 30, Santa Barbara 27

San Marcos 33, Channel Islands 31

8-man

Mission Prep 41, Laton 32

Orcutt Academy 42, Frazier Mountain 20

Villanova Prep 45, VCA 35

Elliott Stern (39-19)

St. Joseph 31, Bakersfield Centennial 28

Santa Ynez 35, San Luis Obispo 21

Arroyo Grande 35, Nipomo 14

Cabrillo 14, Buena 7

Santa Maria 42, Visalia Mt. Whitney 28

Paso Robles 28, Pioneer Valley 21

Righetti 49, Soledad 0

Pacifica 42, Santa Barbara 35

Channel Islands 42, San Marcos 14

Atascadero 21, Visalia Redwood 20

Madera Liberty 49, Templeton 7

Calabasas Viewpoint 35, Morro Bay 14

8-man

VCA 36, Villanova Prep 30

Orcutt Academy 56, Frazier Mountain 14

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers.

