{{featured_button_text}}

Kenny Cress (67-31)

Nipomo 17, Pioneer Valley 14

Templeton 35, Santa Maria 21

Cabrillo 21, San Marcos 17

Lompoc 35, Dos Pueblos 3

San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s 30, St. Joseph 22

Santa Barbara 31, Santa Ynez 21

Arroyo Grande 33, Paso Robles 22

San Luis Obispo 31, Atascadero 14

Morro Bay 22, Mission Prep 19

8-man

Orcutt Academy 52, Lebec Frazier Mountain 35

Cuyama Valley 30, VCA 28

Joe Bailey (66-32)

Nipomo 21, Pioneer Valley 17

Santa Maria 35, Templeton 33

San Marcos 33, Cabrillo 12

Lompoc 24, Dos Pueblos 7

San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s 44, St. Joseph 30

Santa Barbara 37, Santa Ynez 15

Arroyo Grande 25, Paso Robles 16

San Luis Obispo 45, Atascadero 30

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Morro Bay 33, Mission Prep 28

8-man 

Orcutt Academy 55, Lebec Frazier Mountain 22

VCA 44, Cuyama Valley 38

Elliott Stern (64-34)

Nipomo 21, Pioneer Valley 14

Templeton 42, Santa Maria 14 

San Marcos 21, Cabrillo 14

Lompoc 42, Dos Pueblos 7

St. Margaret’s 35, St. Joseph 21

Santa Barbara 35, Santa Ynez 21

Arroyo Grande 28, Paso Robles 21

San Luis Obispo 35, Atascadero 7

Morro Bay 21, Mission Prep 20

8-man

Orcutt Academy 48, Lebec Frazier Mountain 24

VCA 42, Cuyama Valley 36

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0