We're just a few hours away from the biggest game Righetti's football program has ever played in.
The Warriors are at Tulare Union with the CIF Central Section Division II title on the line.
It's the first time Righetti has ever played for a football championship and a win would give the Santa Maria Valley its first-ever 11-man title.
Tulare Union is undefeated at 12-0 and the defending CIF champion. The No. 1 seed.
Righetti is on the road in a hostile environment. The deck is definitely stacked against the Warriors.
That would make a Righetti win all the more meaningful.
Though Tulare Union has been dominant in the season, going 25 quarters without allowing a touchdown early in the year, The Tribe has been skating by lately, erasing a 16-point deficit to No. 4 seed Dinuba in the semifinals and fending off Garces in the quarterfinals (31-27).
Perhaps that's why we've all got Righetti winning tonight.
Here are our picks for title night:
Joe Bailey: Righetti 35, Tulare Union 30.
Brian Stanley: Righetti 28, Tulare Union 27.
Kenny Cress: Righetti 35, Tulare Union 32.
Lorenzo J. Reyna: Righetti 49, Tulare Union 47.