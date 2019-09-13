Week Three is here and it's a hot Friday, the 13th.
And coincidentally, a slew of Central Valley teams are here on the Coast. It will cool down quite a bit by kickoff, so maybe the hot weather won't play much of a factor but if it does the out-of-area teams will have an advantage.
There are some interesting games to pick.
St. Joseph hosts Bakersfield Christian in the game I'm most excited for. There are three Bakersfield schools in town tonight.
The Santa Maria Times' Power Rankings heading into Week Three of the high school football season.
Righetti hosts Bakersfield Centennial and Santa Maria hosts Golden Valley. I guess I'm a homer but I'm going with Santa Maria schools in all three.
The big Central Coast showdown is Lompoc and Arroyo Grande. That one will also be in Santa Maria tonight as it's being played at PVHS due to construction at AG's home field.
I'm going with the Braves in that one but it's a toss up.
In maybe a surprising one, I'm picking Cabrillo to beat Pioneer Valley. It would be a shocker, but the Conqs are surely due and this may be their best shot at a win all season.
Check out the rest of our picks below:
Joe Bailey (33-11)
Righetti 35, Bakersfield Centennial 18
Righetti football coach Tony Payne likes to refer to his team's running game as "the three-headed monster." This year the Warriors have a three-sided passing game as well, and they've been throwing the ball a lot more.
St. Joseph 39, Bakersfield Christian 30
Santa Maria 41, Bakersfield Golden Valley 22
Lompoc 20, Arroyo Grande 17
Cabrillo 20, Pioneer Valley 19
Bishop Diego 33, Nipomo 17
SLO 56, Templeton 50
Atascadero 27, Shafter 20
Fresno Central 59, Paso Robles 12
Friday Football Preview: After facing same opponents, Bakersfield Christian, St. Joseph to face each other; Lompoc and A.G. square off at PVHS
The Bakersfield Christian and St. Joseph football teams have played the same two established Central Valley opponents this young season, with …
San Marcos 45, Nordhoff 40
Morro Bay 33, Gustine 20
Mission Prep 56, Greenfield 40
Santa Barbara 19, St. Bonaventure 12 (at San Marcos)
Dos Pueblos 33, Buena 15
8-man
Valley Christian Academy 44, Laton 36
Ojai Thacher 44, Orcutt Academy 20
Kenny Cress (30-14)
Righetti 33, Bakersfield Centennial 22
St. Joseph 24, Bakersfield Christian 21
You have free articles remaining.
Lompoc 24, Arroyo Grande 14
Santa Maria 28, Bakersfield Golden Valley 21
Bishop Diego 24, Nipomo 21
Pioneer Valley 21, Cabrillo 19
Fresno Central 35, Paso Robles 21
San Luis Obispo 31, Templeton 20
Atascadero 22, Shafter 20
Gustine 21, Morro Bay 14
Nordhoff 28, San Marcos 25
St Bonaventure 28, Santa Barbara 27
Mission Prep 35, Greenfield 32
Dos Pueblos 25, Buena 22
8-man
VCA 50, Laton 28
Ojai Thacher 45, Orcutt Academy 33
Elliott Stern (29-15)
Righetti 42, Bakersfield Centennial 14
St. Joseph 21, Bakersfield Christian 20
Lompoc 28, Arroyo Grande 21 (at Pioneer Valley)
Pioneer Valley 21, Cabrillo 14
Santa Maria 35, Bakersfield Golden Valley 14
Bishop Diego 28, Nipomo 21
SLO 35, Templeton 21
Atascadero 21, Shafter 17
Fresno Central 42, Paso Robles 10
San Marcos 21, Nordhoff 17
Morro Bay 42, Gustine 7
Mission Prep 45, Greenfield 7
Santa Barbara 28, St. Bonaventure 21 (at San Marcos)
Dos Pueblos 21, Buena 20
8-man
Valley Christian Academy 48, Laton 36
Orcutt Academy 32 Ojai Thacher 26