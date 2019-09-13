{{featured_button_text}}

Week Three is here and it's a hot Friday, the 13th. 

And coincidentally, a slew of Central Valley teams are here on the Coast. It will cool down quite a bit by kickoff, so maybe the hot weather won't play much of a factor but if it does the out-of-area teams will have an advantage. 

There are some interesting games to pick.

St. Joseph hosts Bakersfield Christian in the game I'm most excited for. There are three Bakersfield schools in town tonight.

Righetti hosts Bakersfield Centennial and Santa Maria hosts Golden Valley. I guess I'm a homer but I'm going with Santa Maria schools in all three. 

The big Central Coast showdown is Lompoc and Arroyo Grande. That one will also be in Santa Maria tonight as it's being played at PVHS due to construction at AG's home field. 

I'm going with the Braves in that one but it's a toss up. 

In maybe a surprising one, I'm picking Cabrillo to beat Pioneer Valley. It would be a shocker, but the Conqs are surely due and this may be their best shot at a win all season.

Check out the rest of our picks below:

Joe Bailey (33-11)

Righetti 35, Bakersfield Centennial 18

St. Joseph 39, Bakersfield Christian 30

Santa Maria 41, Bakersfield Golden Valley 22

Lompoc 20, Arroyo Grande 17

Cabrillo 20, Pioneer Valley 19

Bishop Diego 33, Nipomo 17

SLO 56, Templeton 50

Atascadero 27, Shafter 20

Fresno Central 59, Paso Robles 12

San Marcos 45, Nordhoff 40

Morro Bay 33, Gustine 20

Mission Prep 56, Greenfield 40

Santa Barbara 19, St. Bonaventure 12 (at San Marcos)

Dos Pueblos 33, Buena 15

8-man

Valley Christian Academy 44, Laton 36

Ojai Thacher 44, Orcutt Academy 20

Kenny Cress (30-14)

Righetti 33, Bakersfield Centennial 22

St. Joseph 24, Bakersfield Christian 21

Lompoc 24, Arroyo Grande 14

Santa Maria 28, Bakersfield Golden Valley 21

Bishop Diego 24, Nipomo 21

Pioneer Valley 21, Cabrillo 19

Fresno Central 35, Paso Robles 21

San Luis Obispo 31, Templeton 20

Atascadero 22, Shafter 20

Gustine 21, Morro Bay 14

Nordhoff 28, San Marcos 25

St Bonaventure 28, Santa Barbara 27

Mission Prep 35, Greenfield 32

Dos Pueblos 25, Buena 22

8-man

VCA 50, Laton 28

Ojai Thacher 45, Orcutt Academy 33

Elliott Stern (29-15)

Righetti 42, Bakersfield Centennial 14

St. Joseph 21, Bakersfield Christian 20

Lompoc 28, Arroyo Grande 21 (at Pioneer Valley)

Pioneer Valley 21, Cabrillo 14

Santa Maria 35, Bakersfield Golden Valley 14

Bishop Diego 28, Nipomo 21

SLO 35, Templeton 21

Atascadero 21, Shafter 17

Fresno Central 42, Paso Robles 10

San Marcos 21, Nordhoff 17

Morro Bay 42, Gustine 7

Mission Prep 45, Greenfield 7

Santa Barbara 28, St. Bonaventure 21 (at San Marcos)

Dos Pueblos 21, Buena 20

8-man

Valley Christian Academy 48, Laton 36

Orcutt Academy 32 Ojai Thacher 26

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

