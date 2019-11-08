St. Joseph's Vincent Geronimo catches a pass between Righetti's Jordan Fields and Chris Miller (14) during last week's game. St. Joseph is set to host Fresno Sunnyside Friday in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs while Righetti will take on Bakersfield Stockdale.
Santa Maria quarterback Dominick Martinez rolls out during the Main Street Classic game against Pioneer Valley Friday night.
St. Joseph's Darien Langley catches a pass against Righetti.
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia scores as Righetti's Chris Vargas and Joseph Cardenas try to stop him.
Jovanny Garcia of Santa Maria gets ready to tackle Pioneer Valley quarterback Danny Martinez
The Warriors have their sights set on creating a little history at Righetti High School. The girls volleyball team is one win away from hanging a banner inside the Warrior gym.
Nipomo, which was originally scheduled to play at St. Joseph, is now heading to Tulare Western, a tough Division 2 team. (The brackets were corrected and Nipomo dropped from an 11 seed to the 12 seed and Sunnyside is now playing at St. Joseph).
I would be shocked if the Titans pulled off an upset there, but who knows. They've been hit so hard by injuries that maybe they're due for some good luck.
I think Clovis will handle Arroyo Grande, SLO should have no trouble with Madera and Templeton should take care of business against Fresno Roosevelt. Mission Prep has a good chance of winning its first 11-man playoff game in awhile against Mira Monte.
Looking at the Southern Section playoffs, Lompoc has a tough one against Glendora. (I was a bit stunned by how good that CIF-SS D5 is. There are TONS of good teams there. The Southern Section is so darn strong this year).
Santa Barbara is a No. 3 seed in D8 and should roll past Gahr. Dos Pueblos has no shot against Culver City, the top seed in D5.
The Los Angeles Pierce College squad stands in the way of the Hancock College football team clinching a third consecutive top Pacific League b…
In 8-man, I'm going with a bit of an upset. I think Orcutt Academy can beat Riverdale Christian after losing handily earlier in the year. The Spartans have Alex Sutton at full strength. VCA should also win its first-round game Saturday night.
Here's our final Top 10 of the regular season:
1. Santa Barbara
2. St. Joseph
3. Arroyo Grande
4. Righetti
5. Lompoc
6. Templeton
7. San Luis Obispo
8. Paso Robles
9. Nipomo
10. Mission Prep
Joe Bailey
St. Joseph 44, Fresno Sunnyside 15
Righetti 24, Bakersfield Stockdale 22
Santa Maria 16, Delano Kennedy 15
Clovis 33, Arroyo Grande 20
Templeton 33, Fresno Roosevelt 21
San Luis Obispo 44, Madera 20
Glendora 27, Lompoc 24
Tulare Western 56, Nipomo 12
Visalia Redwood 43, Atascadero 18
Santa Barbara 35, Cerritos Gahr 21
Mission Prep 25, Bakersfield Mira Monte 10
Culver City 58, Dos Pueblos 13
