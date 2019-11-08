{{featured_button_text}}

The first week of the CIF playoffs are here and we've got a full slate of games. 

The two big ones for Santa Maria Valley fans will be happening at St. Joseph and Righetti.

The Knights host Fresno Sunnyside (not Nipomo) and the Warriors host Bakersfield Stockdale. 

That's in Division 2. 

All three of your pickers here have both the Knights and Warriors winning tonight, which may not be too big a surprise since they are the higher seeds. 

Santa Maria, meanwhile, is in Division 4 and playing at Delano Kennedy. Myself and Elliott Stern both have the Saints winning a close one, but Kenny is going with the Thunderbirds.

I think Santa Maria would be a for sure lock to win that game if they had a healthy Sammy Herrera, but he's likely done for the season with a wrist injury. 

Nipomo, which was originally scheduled to play at St. Joseph, is now heading to Tulare Western, a tough Division 2 team. (The brackets were corrected and Nipomo dropped from an 11 seed to the 12 seed and Sunnyside is now playing at St. Joseph).

I would be shocked if the Titans pulled off an upset there, but who knows. They've been hit so hard by injuries that maybe they're due for some good luck. 

I think Clovis will handle Arroyo Grande, SLO should have no trouble with Madera and Templeton should take care of business against Fresno Roosevelt. Mission Prep has a good chance of winning its first 11-man playoff game in awhile against Mira Monte.

Looking at the Southern Section playoffs, Lompoc has a tough one against Glendora. (I was a bit stunned by how good that CIF-SS D5 is. There are TONS of good teams there. The Southern Section is so darn strong this year).

Santa Barbara is a No. 3 seed in D8 and should roll past Gahr. Dos Pueblos has no shot against Culver City, the top seed in D5. 

In 8-man, I'm going with a bit of an upset. I think Orcutt Academy can beat Riverdale Christian after losing handily earlier in the year. The Spartans have Alex Sutton at full strength. VCA should also win its first-round game Saturday night. 

Here's our final Top 10 of the regular season: 

1. Santa Barbara

2. St. Joseph

3. Arroyo Grande

4. Righetti

5. Lompoc

6. Templeton

7. San Luis Obispo

8. Paso Robles

9. Nipomo

10. Mission Prep

Joe Bailey

St. Joseph 44, Fresno Sunnyside 15

Righetti 24, Bakersfield Stockdale 22

Santa Maria 16, Delano Kennedy 15

Clovis 33, Arroyo Grande 20

Templeton 33, Fresno Roosevelt 21

San Luis Obispo 44, Madera 20

Glendora 27, Lompoc 24

Tulare Western 56, Nipomo 12

Visalia Redwood 43, Atascadero 18

Santa Barbara 35, Cerritos Gahr 21

Mission Prep 25, Bakersfield Mira Monte 10

Culver City 58, Dos Pueblos 13

8-man

Orcutt Academy 44, Riverdale Christian 43

Valley Christian Academy 44, Camarillo Beacon Hill 36

Elliott Stern

St. Joseph 21, Fresno Sunnyside 17

Righetti 28, Bakersfield Stockdale 21

Santa Maria 21, Delano Kennedy 20

Arroyo Grande 28, Clovis 21

Templeton 49, Fresno Roosevelt 7

San Luis Obispo 28, Madera 14

Lompoc 35, Glendora 28

Tulare Western 35, Nipomo 21

Visalia Redwood 28, Atascadero 14

Santa Barbara 42, Cerritos Gahr 14

Mission Prep 21, Bakersfield Mira Monte 14

Culver City 56, Dos Pueblos 14

8-man

Orcutt Academy 42, Riverdale Christian 36

Valley Christian Academy 54, Camarillo Beacon Hill 36

Kenny Cress

St. Joseph 30, Fresno Sunyside 14

Righetti 22, Bakersfield Stockdale 15

Delano Kennedy 28, Santa Maria 14

Clovis 24, Arroyo Grande 21

Templeton 33, Fresno Roosevelt 15

San Luis Obispo 30, Madera 20

Glendora 33, Lompoc 21

Tulare Western 30, Nipomo 15

Visalia Redwood 28, Atascadero 7

Santa Barbara 24, Cerritos Gahr 7

Mission Prep 28, Bakersfield Mira Monte 17

Culver City 33, Dos Pueblos 10

8-man

Riverdale Christian 52, Orcutt Academy 35

Valley Christian Academy 45, Camarillo Beacon Hill 35

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

