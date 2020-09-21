The Other Guys: Former Santa Ynez running back Austin Vreeland was just different

Player Profile: Austin Vreeland Santa Ynez RB (2012-15) Rushed for 2,344 yards and 26 TDs

Caught 119 passes for 1,797 yards and 14 TDs

Topped 4,400 all-purpose yards in 36 varsity games

Totaled 122 tackles, 3 INTs, 3 forced fumbles on defense

The year was 2012 and Austin Vreeland was playing in his second varsity game as a freshman at Santa Ynez.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster was already racing past the competition.

Vreeland reached the century mark in his second career game with the Pirates, carrying the ball 26 times for 100 yards and two scores in a 19-14 defeat to Cabrillo.

The following week, against Santa Maria, Vreeland showed that performance was most certainly not a fluke. Vreeland rushed for 187 yards on 32 carries with four rushing touchdowns in a 41-34 victory vs. the Saints.

Again, this is in Vreeland's freshman season. He proved to be a threat in the passing game as well. In the win over the Saints, he also caught five passes for 67 yards.

Vreeland had a solid freshman season for the Pirates and turned that into an illustrious football career in Santa Ynez.

Vreeland finished his first varsity season with 453 yards rushing on 116 carries with seven touchdowns. Vreeland nearly led the Pirates in both rushing and receiving that year, finishing first in receptions with 36 and second in yards with 375, just behind Spencer Armenta's totals of 29 for 480. Vreeland also caught three touchdown passes to reach double-digit touchdowns as a freshman.