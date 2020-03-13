The only game in town: As other teams suspend play, Valley Christian carries on amid pandemic

Valley Christian Academy starter Timmy Trenkle (two innings), Tyler McCoy (two innings) and Jared Moore (one inning) combined for a perfect game as VCA (1-2-1, 1-0) beat Coastal Christian 16-0 in a Coast Valley League game at VCA Friday.

The game, in which Trenkle, McCoy and Moore combined for a 15 batters up, 15 batters down performance, ended after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.

It was not clear at press time whether or not that was the last baseball the victorious Lions would play for the foreseeable future.

The Santa Barbara County Schools Superintendent’s office issued a statement earlier Friday that all county schools would be closed, at least through the end of March, effective Wednesday, March 18.

This was in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendation Thursday that all events with a crowd of more than 250 be cancelled because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

Since Valley Christian Academy is a private school, it was not certain whether or not VCA would be affected.

“I haven’t seen a text,” saying that his school would be closed as of Wednesday, VCA coach Pete Fortier said after the teams’ players and coaches exchanged elbow bumps instead of handshakes after the last out Friday.