Andrew Jones was given a ceremonial trophy once the fourth quarter ended – commemorating his 100th career coaching win at Lompoc High.

That scene signified another night of celebration for the Braves after beating rival Cabrillo 63-0 at Huyck Stadium on Friday.

The win not only gave Jones his milestone moment as a head coach, but rewarded LHS football with this latest accomplishment: Their ninth straight unbeaten league season and first-ever outright Channel League football title.

While Jones was bombarded with praise from his family, friends and football team, he chose to shine a light on his players instead.

“It feels good. But, I’ve never kept track. I’ve always wanted to go 1-0 each week,” Jones said. “It was never about me. It was always about the Braves.”

Cabrillo arrived in dramatic fashion: With less than 20 minutes before kickoff and dressed in its all-gold uniform. Many on the home side, including some inside the press box, were on pins and needles wondering if the Conquistadores were going to arrive on time.

But the Conqs did, as they arrived on the bus already dressed up and energized for the latest edition of the city championship game.

Then, CHS and LHS players began jawing at each other near midfield – with players exchanging trash talk and some waving the flag of their school at the other. One Cabrillo player, Tito Miza, even attempted to stick the CHS flag onto the Huyck Stadium field before the Braves ran out of their tunnel.

But from there, Lompoc’s offense got going.

Cameron Iribarren – while facing third-and-seven – called his own number and scored from 31 yards out for the first score of the night. On the next Braves’ possession, Leondre Coleman busted through the middle of the Conqs’ defense and scampered his way to a 50-yard touchdown – placing LHS up 14-0.

Coleman then found the end zone for a second time before the first quarter ended – going up the left side, drawing contact, but kept his legs moving and got the ball and his body over the end zone line, extending the Braves’ lead to 21-0.

After Lompoc went for the unexpected onside kick, Cabrillo recovered and rewarded itself with the best field position of the first half. The Conqs managed to get inside LHS territory, but the drive was killed by Luke Gardner’s interception. Gardner and Andrew Galindo both swooped up interceptions for the Braves during the first half.

With 8:53 left in the second quarter, Iribarren found the end zone for a second time. He zipped through a huge pancake block by Jacob Nunez and used the opening the right tackle created to score from 33 yards out. That put the Braves up 28-0.

Oscar Tenorio would go on to accomplish the hat trick for the Braves’ defense: The team’s third interception. He stepped in front of Jackson Anderson’s pass for the third takeaway of the night.

Tenorio says he and the Brave defenders have grown accustomed to the schemes and philosophy new defensive coordinator Dustin Davis has implemented.

“We had to grow into it. We had some feelers, but we’ve worked on it,” Tenorio said.

Iribarren subsequently showed his arm on the next Braves’ drive. The lefty connected with a wide open Coleman on the 35-yard strike to put the Braves up 35-0 with less than 8:30 left in the second quarter.

Coleman and Cullin Ranney tacked on two more touchdowns to help end the second quarter: Coleman on a 32-yard run up the right side and Ranney on a 2-yard touchdown pass that saw him alone in the back of the end zone.

In the third, Oscar Tenorio snatched his second interception of the night while playing the deep safety spot inside the Lompoc 15.

After the game, Jones wasn’t just presented with his ceremonial 100th victory award, but Brave players proudly hoisted the City trophy.

“I can’t thank my coaches, players and family enough,” Jones said. “We knew they (Cabrillo) were going to come out feisty. But for us to not retaliate but do our talking with our shoulder pads, that was awesome to see. We’re going to enjoy this tonight, then obviously figure out where we play on Sunday.”

Pairings for the CIF Southern Section Division 3 side get unveiled on Sunday morning. Time is too be determined.