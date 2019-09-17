The Pioneer Valley Panthers had the unenviable task of facing Ocean League power Templeton in a girls tennis match Tuesday at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
Templeton’s Eagles swept the Panthers 9-0 to improve to 5-1 in the league standings as both team closed out the first half of the league season.
“In our league, it’s always a battle. Nothing is for certain until the match is over. Regardless of the score, our girls play it all the way through,” said Templeton coach Mary K. Housinger. “Learning how to play in this wind was a big thing today. I checked my phone and the wind was blowing at 23 miles an hour. That was another component that made today’s match interesting.”
“We were swinging at the ball pretty well but we’re a young team with only three seniors and a lot of inexperienced players,” said Pioneer Valley coach Rick Faulk. “It’s not that Templeton is really more powerful, they are more consistent than we are. We made too many mistakes and it’s hard to win when you beat yourself.”
In the CIF Central Section, the top six singles players square off in best-of-three set matches.
Doubles can be played either as one eight-game pro set or best two-of-three, at the discretion of the coaches.
Although the match was a sweep, with the Eagles taking each singles match 2-0, the Panthers went down swinging, winning games in all but two sets.
Pioneer Valley No. 5 Daisy Cisneros had the Panthers’ best outing, forcing her first set against Templeton’s Sage Gleason into overtime before falling 8-6. Gleason won the second set 6-2.
In the No. 1 singles match, the Eagles' Alies Knoppers topped Samantha Ramirez 6-1, 6-3; at No. 2, Natalie Kissee won 6-3, 3-1 over Ashley Barbosa who retired with a wrist injury; Bella Backer beat Estefani Chavez 6-1, 6-3 in the battle at No. 3; at No. 4, Sammie Vaicius topped the Panthers’ Blanca Antonio 6-1, 6-1; Megan Murray defeated Michelle Hernandez 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6.
“This was the first time I played in this kind of wind,” said Knoppers, a senior foreign exchange student from Leeuwarden in the Netherlands. “Mostly where we live (in Templeton), we don’t have wind. We have a breeze if we’re lucky so I had to learn how to adapt to the wind here.”
Knoppers also found the Santa Maria temperature, in the high 80s when the match began, was different.
“For us, this is a little chilly. It’s really hot in Templeton — 100 to 103 degrees on the court with no shade,” said Knoppers. “This is my first time in Santa Maria. Everything is so new. I love playing here with their big “Home of the Panthers” painted on the wall. The people are so nice.”
In doubles, the coaches agreed the No. 1 and No. 2 matches would be played as eight-game pro sets with the battle at No. 3 played as a best-of-three.
"We both wanted to give our No. 3s some extra work so we made that match a best-of-three-," said Faulk.
Templeton’s Vaicius and Gleason, at No. 1, topped Antonio and Ramirez 8-3; Megan Murray and Emma Lawrence picked up the No. 2 doubles win, 8-4 over Cisneros and Karel Chaves; at No. 3, Templeton’s Madeline Murray and Keli Janzen won 6-2, 6-3 over Pioneer Valley’s Fatima Nunez and Gizelle Melero.
“I’m very fortunate,” said Housinger. “All our singles players had a good day. I could play any of them on any line — one through six. They really push each other at practice and that really helps.”
“We’ve had some good matches — we almost beat Nipomo last week — but injuries and inexperience have hurt us,” said Faulk. “We’re a young group but things are looking brighter. The girls are picking up the game really quick. If we can cut down on mistakes, we’ll do really well but that’s easier said than done.”
Pioneer Valley (1-5 Ocean) opens the second round of Ocean League play Thursday at Morro Bay.
Girls Volleyball
Coastal Christian 3, Valley Christian Academy 0
The Coastal Christian Conquerors swept the Valley Christian Academy Lions 25-19, 25-17, 25-10 in a Coast Valley League match Tuesday night in Santa Maria.
The Conquerors were the home team but, since Coastal Christian doesn’t have a gym, the game was played at Valley Christian.
“Our team is so young,” said VCA coach Rebecca Maples. “Everybody did well. I know we lost but I’m really encouraged.
VCA (2-6, 2-4 CVL) is off until next Tuesday when the Lions will host the first-year program Lompoc Valley Baptist Hawks.