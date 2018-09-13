The St. Joseph Knights girls tennis team kicked off the second half of their inaugural Mountain League season with a 7-2 victory Thursday afternoon over the visiting Orcutt Academy Spartans.
The Knights (7-3, 4-3 Mountain League) picked up six of their points by sweeping all their singles matches.
The Spartans (6-7, 2-5) got the better of the doubles matches, winning two of three.
“We’re in a re-building year after graduating seven seniors from last year’s team,” said Orcutt Academy coach Art Lopez. “But my returning veterans are doing well. I’m happy with that and we have a good bunch of girls. We need to work on their confidence more than anything. I was really pleased with how Paige Wells played today. She had to move up to No. 1 singles because of an injury to Kayla Pablo.”
“Paige has really improved,” said St. Joseph head coach Trish Gooley. “She’s got a good serve, a lot of good shots and she plays a lot of good points.”
Wells faced off against St. Joseph’s No. 1 Katelynn Haskell in one of the best matches of the day.
Haskell led the first set 4-1 before Wells came back to win six straight games and the set 6-4.
Haskell responded with her own 6-4 win in the second set which sent the match to a 10-point tiebreaker where Haskell needed 11 points to close out the match (11-9) with a 2-1 win.
The pair battled evenly back and forth through the tiebreak until, with the score knotted 9-9, Haskell ran off the final two points for the win.
“I was up 8-4 in the tiebreak but then she came back and when I was down 8-9, I got a little nervous,” said Haskell. “But I said to myself that I just had to do it. I was a little streaky today and the match went back and forth. Paige is a good player and my mom and coach said it was a heart-stopping match and I made them nervous.”
“I think I played that match pretty well,” said Wells, who played through blisters on her feet. “There seems to be a point in the middle where I get real tired and I have to work around that but I saw some openings and just had to play around her.”
The No. 4 singles match between St. Joseph’s Janelle Brickey and Orcutt Academy’s Melani Amorasekora also went to a tiebreaker after Brickey took the opening set 7-5 and Amorasekora fought back for a 6-3 win in the second set.
The tiebreak was even at 4-all when Brickey caught fire and rolled the rest of the way, closing out the win, two sets to one, with a 10-5 victory in the tiebreaker.
“That was a lot closer than I would have liked it to be,” said Brickey. “I’m happy that I was able to pull out the win. I’m a soccer player, too, so I’m used to running around a lot and I wasn’t tired at the end.
St. Joseph’s Shianne Gooley, Julia Galloway and Gina Rigali all posted straight set wins that put the Knights up 5-0.
“I think my game has improved as I’ve got more experience,” said Gooley, the coach’s daughter, after her 6-2, 6-1 win. “I’m playing with more confidence. I know what’s going on better out there. I think my shot selection is better and I’m able to play more on instinct.”
“I feel really good about the way I played today against Thirandi,” said Julia Galloway after her 6-2, 6-2 win over Thirandi Kaluthrantrige, her former junior high school classmate. “I saw what was working and what wasn’t. The big thing for me is talking to myself during the match. I get nervous sometimes and just say to myself ‘Okay, Julia, you can do this,’ and that helps me stay focused.”
St. Joseph’s Brandi Shin won the Knights’ sixth point in a walkover as the Spartans didn’t have enough singles players due to illness and injury.
Wells and Haskell faced off again in doubles with Haskell and her partner Emma Valencia topping Haskell and Brickey 8-5 in an 8-game pro set.
St. Joseph earned the win in the No. 3 doubles match when Leah Murphy and Gowri Sunitha topped Orcutt Academy’s Shivani Panchel and Genevieve Greco 8-2.
The Spartans closed out the day when Amorasekora and Delaney Kelly got the better of Rigali and Marlee Hernandez 8-7 (7-2) in the day’s third tiebreaker.
Rigali and Hernandez led the tiebreaker 7-6 and were at deuce in the final game with Hernandez serving before Amorasekora and Kelly battled for the final two points to tie the set and force the tiebreak.
The Spartans have a non-league match Monday at Santa Barbara’s Laguna Blanca and hosts Coast Union in another non-league match Tuesday at the Hancock College courts.
St. Joseph is at Arroyo Grande Tuesday in another Mountain League match.
Girls volleyball
Coast Union 3, Valley Christian Academy 0
The Coast Union High School Broncos swept past the VCA Lions in straight sets (25-12, 25-11, 25-20) to win a Coast Valley League match in Santa Maria.
“In spite of the loss, that was our best game yet,” said VCA coach Rebecca Maples.
Malia Bullock led the Lions with 20 digs. Mayley DiBernardi had 16 digs.
“The girls had some amazing digs and passing and it changed our game,” said Maples.
Valley Christian (1-5, 1-4 CVL) next hosts a seven-team tournament over the weekend before resuming league play Tuesday when Maricopa visits VCA.
Santa Ynez 3, Cabrillo 0
The Santa Ynez Pirates won on the road, defeating the Cabrillo Conquistadores 25-20, 25-7, 25-16 in a Channel League match in Vandenberg Village.
"We came out a little slow in that first set," said Santa Ynez coach Tom Wright. "But the girls picked up steam as the night went along."
Kylie Clouse helped the Pirates' cause with eight service winners and five kills. Gillian Wilks added seven kills and two blocks while libero Rylynn Ibarra came up with 17 digs.
The Pirates (6-6, 1-2 Channel) next host San Marcos on Tuesday.
Cabrillo will be home Tuesday to face Santa Barbara.