The Santa Ynez boys volleyball team has now collected five victories in its last six matches – all under new head coach Craig Scott.
This time, the Pirates ended up taking the three-game sweep over Cabrillo by set scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 27-25 on Thursday night inside the SYHS gym.
Santa Ynez came in red hot following a 4-0 record at the Pioneer Valley Battle of the Coast Tournament. Plus the Pirates were aiming to redeem itself after falling to Dos Pueblos on Tuesday night.
But the home contest saw a Cabrillo team that wouldn’t go away, plus earned most of its points off of Pirate players mistiming their jumps on blocking opportunities.
Scott, who took over for longtime head coach and multiple CIF Southern Section championship winner Chip Fenenga, pointed that flaw out following the sweep of the Conquistadores.
“We didn’t have many blocks tonight. And that’s what I was disappointed about, we weren’t blocking as well as we should have been blocking,” Scott said.
He added, though, that he liked the way the Pirates (8-6 overall, 1-1 in league games) responded after enduring five tied scenarios in the third and deciding set.
“It was good to see them dig down in that third game,” Scott said. “I tried to play a few subs to try to give them some experience for when we go deep into the Channel League. But it was good to see them bounce back after letting the foot off of the gas basically and letting Cabrillo get back into the match.”
Cabrillo is now 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the Channel League. Tiffany Nicastro took over the coaching reins on the night as CHS head coach Aaron Batula was out on a family vacation.
“It was a pretty fun game to watch,” Nicastro said. “There were some really good rallies from both teams. The boys played hard.”
Santa Ynez was led by Andrew Nielson with 12 kills and two service aces. Nate Rogers finished with eight kills. Reserve Siggy Porter finished with three blocks – all coming during the second set. Harrison Bradley dished out 31 assists.
On the Conquistadores’ side, Chris Campos was tops in kills with seven. Jeremy Hicks followed with five kills. Jericho Guron finished with 10 digs and Hayden Jory had five service aces.
Boys tennis
Santa Barbara 13, Cabrillo 5
Cabrillo managed to win three contests on the singles side in the loss to the Dons on Thursday.
Cabrillo’s No. 1 option Jonathan McGrath won his contest 6-3 against Santa Barbara’s No. 3 player Dylan Edwards. No. 2 player Chance Siers also picked up the win against Edwards.
Santa Barbara, though, claimed seven of nine contests on the doubles side to help seal the Channel League win. Cabrillo’s No. 1 doubles team of Eli Pellot and Manny Velasquez won against Makaha Baer/Warren Firestone 6-2, while the Conqs’ No. 2 team of Tito Campos/Fernando Cortez won against the Dons’ No. 3 group of Blake Siemens/Fabian Clifford 6-4.