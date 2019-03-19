The wins have not come yet this year for coach Maddie Seeds' Righetti boys tennis team but, Seeds said, the improvement has.
"I've seen a lot of progress in the practices and the sets," Righetti's second-year coach said as Templeton was defeating the Warriors 7-2 in a Mountain League match at Righetti Tuesday.
The Eagles are 4-2, 2-2. The Warriors are 0-5. All of their matches have been Mountain League ones.
Both squads are in their inaugural season in the Mountain League since joining the CIF Central Section in early 2018 after moving there from the Southern Section.
The 2018-19 school year has marked the inaugural season for area teams in the Central Section.
Early rainouts affected her team, Seeds said. So did losing two projected starters for this year.
"We lost the players that would have been our Nos. 2 and 3 singles players to grades," said Seeds.
Ryan McGinty, at No. 2, and Mario Gonzales, at No. 4, earned the Righetti points Tuesday.
McGinty won 6-3, 6-4 and Gonzalez won 6-4, 6-3.
The Eagles edged the Warriors in two particularly competitive matches. Kilian Taukowski rallied to edge Righetti's Mark Vieyre 4-6, 6-0 (10-3) at No. 5 singles.
Despite a lot of good serving by Noah Ortiz in the No. 1 doubles match, Templeton's Colby Grey and Zach Gonzales edged Ortiz and McGinty 8-6.
Grey defeated Ortiz 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match. The Eagles won all three doubles matches.
Seeds said Vieyre is the player who has made the most dramatic improvement for the Warriors.
"Mark had some personal struggles last year," said Righetti's coach. "Like the rest of the boys, he had to learn how to focus.
"His style is unorthodox but he gets the job done."
Seeds said McGinity, Gonzalez and Vieyre are Righetti's three returnees. "Three of our JV players from last year moved up to the varsity."
Seeds said her players getting to the right confidence level has been a work in progress.
"A lot of times the boys would come out tentative, or over-confident," she said.
"Then they'd come off the court wondering why they'd lost. It was because they had not been focusing properly."
Seeds first came on the scene three years ago, as a Righetti assistant coach. She said one of her first orders of business was "giving the players the message that they couldn't come and go as they pleased. They had to come to practice regularly."
Since then, "The boys have been coming to practice consistently, and the level of play has improved a lot," Seeds said.
Righetti will finish the first half of Mountain League play Thursday with a 3:30 p.m. match at San Luis Obispo.
Arroyo Grande 8, Paso Robles 1
The Eagles (9-2, 4-0) rolled to a Mountain League win over the Bearcats Tuesday.
Saturday, five-time Central Section Division 1 champion Clovis North edged Arroyo Grande 5-4 in a non-league match. The Eagles' singles wins came from Gavin Silva and Nick Fuller. The doubles wins came from tandems Dylan Black and Isaiah Szbecki, and Michael Arcangel and Connor Angle.
Atascadero 8, Santa Maria 1
The Greyhounds defeated the Saints in an Ocean League match.
Cris Ramirez garnered the Santa Maria point with a 4-6, 6-4 (11-9) win at No. 2 singles.
Nipomo 7, Pioneer Valley 2
The Titans defeated the Panthers in an Ocean League match.
Jesus Ortiz, at No. 1, and Carlos Diaz, at No. 2, racked up straight sets singles wins for the Titans. Hinojosa and Diaz teamed for an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
John Sandoval won his No. 6 singles match 6-1, 6-1. He teamed with Richard Maldonado for an 8 0 win at No. 3 doubles. Nathan Severanke won 6-0, 7-6 (2) at No. 4 singles and paired with Greg Conteras for an 8-5 win at No. 2 doubles.
Christian Perez earned a win in three sets at No. 3 singles and Eugine Peregrine won in straight sets at No. 5.
Baseball
Dunn 5, Fillmore 1
Ethan Cloyd put the Earwigs (5-3) ahead for good in this non-league game at Dunn when he drove John San Jule home with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
San Jule led off the Dunn third with a stand up triple.
The Earwigs scored in the sixth on a walk, a Grant Solue suicide squeeze bunt and a double steal.
Dunn starter Brandon Lawrence gave up six hits and gave up no earned runs over six innings. He struck out five. Lawrence went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Cade Ford earned his second save. At the plate, Ford doubled.