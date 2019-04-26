TENNIS
Area Sectional Tournament
At San Luis Obispo High School
SINGLES
First round: Noah Ortiz (Righetti) def. Kyle Quinlan (Orcutt Academy) 6-2, 6-3; Nathan Butterfield (San Luis Obispo) def. Josh Tarica (Atascadero) 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Silva (Arroyo Grande) won by forfeit; Michael Atherton (AG) won by forfeit.
Second round: Sam Ashbrook (AG) def. Ortiz (R) 6-0, 6-0; Butterfield (SLO) def. Nathan Hontz (A) 6-1, 6-1; Elias Weeks (SLO) def. Silva (AG) 6-2, 6-0; Atherton (AG) def. Luke Llaurado (Mission Prep) 6-2, 7-6.
Ashbrook, Butterfield, Weeks and Atherton advance to CIF Cenral Section Individual Singles Tournament to be held May 3 at Reedley Immanuel High School.
DOUBLES
First round: Kullman-Angle (AG) def. Imhoff-Pericic (A) 6-1, 6-3; Arcangel-Fuller (AG) def. Calhoun-Jin (OA) 6-2, 6-1; Fiala-Berryman (SLO) def. Diaz-Hinojosa (Nipomo) 6-4, 7-5; Streel-Eddy (Paso Robles) def. Olson-Camp (A) 6-1, 6-3.
Second round: Freyaldenhoven-Niven (SLO) def. Kullman-Angle (AG) 7-6, 6-3; Arcangel-Fuller (AG) def. Crowley-Childs (OA) 6-3, 6-0; Black-Sczbecki (AG) def. Fiala-Berryman (SLO) 3-3, injury retired; Streel-Eddy (PR) def. Lopez-Fulton (OA) 6-3, 6-1.
Teams of Freyaldenhoven-Niven, Arcangel-Fuller, Black-Sczbecki and Streel-Eddy advance to CIF Central Section Individual Doubles Tournament to be held May 3 at Reedley Immanuel High School.