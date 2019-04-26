{{featured_button_text}}

TENNIS

Area Sectional Tournament

At San Luis Obispo High School

SINGLES

First round: Noah Ortiz (Righetti) def. Kyle Quinlan (Orcutt Academy) 6-2, 6-3; Nathan Butterfield (San Luis Obispo) def. Josh Tarica (Atascadero) 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Silva (Arroyo Grande) won by forfeit; Michael Atherton (AG) won by forfeit.

Second round: Sam Ashbrook (AG) def. Ortiz (R) 6-0, 6-0; Butterfield (SLO) def. Nathan Hontz (A) 6-1, 6-1; Elias Weeks (SLO) def. Silva (AG) 6-2, 6-0; Atherton (AG) def. Luke Llaurado (Mission Prep) 6-2, 7-6.

Ashbrook, Butterfield, Weeks and Atherton advance to CIF Cenral Section Individual Singles Tournament to be held May 3 at Reedley Immanuel High School.

DOUBLES

First round: Kullman-Angle (AG) def. Imhoff-Pericic (A) 6-1, 6-3; Arcangel-Fuller (AG) def. Calhoun-Jin (OA) 6-2, 6-1; Fiala-Berryman (SLO) def. Diaz-Hinojosa (Nipomo) 6-4, 7-5; Streel-Eddy (Paso Robles) def. Olson-Camp (A) 6-1, 6-3.

Second round: Freyaldenhoven-Niven (SLO) def. Kullman-Angle (AG) 7-6, 6-3; Arcangel-Fuller (AG) def. Crowley-Childs (OA) 6-3, 6-0; Black-Sczbecki (AG) def. Fiala-Berryman (SLO) 3-3, injury retired; Streel-Eddy (PR) def. Lopez-Fulton (OA) 6-3, 6-1.

Teams of Freyaldenhoven-Niven, Arcangel-Fuller, Black-Sczbecki and Streel-Eddy advance to CIF Central Section Individual Doubles Tournament to be held May 3 at Reedley Immanuel High School.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0