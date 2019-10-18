Morro Bay junior Sierra Redman finished her day of tennis Friday by pounding a service winner.
That pretty much typified how the entire second set went for Redman in the the Ocean League Finals singles championship match at the Minami Center. The top-seeded Redman repeated as Ocean League singles champ, defeating No. 2 Kayla Pablo of Orcutt Academy 6-3, 6-0.
"I'm very happy," Redman said after she simply didn't miss much in the second set. "This could be the year when I get past the first round (of the CIF Central Sectional divisional singles tennis tournament)."
Second-seeded Natalie Kissee and Jackie Krupa of Templeton upset top-seeded Kat Abate and Bella David of Mission Prep 7-6 (4), 3-6 (10-6) to win the doubles championship.
Big up front. Those three words seem to always apply to Arroyo Grande High's football team. Righetti, though, has a pretty good offensive line itself.
Krupa smacked a volley for a winner to end it. The loss was the first this year for Abate and David, who won the CIF Central Section Division 3 doubles crown last year, the first girls championship of any kind for Mission Prep.
Abate and David helped the Royals win the 2019 league team title, the first for a Mission Prep girls tennis team.
The top six singles and doubles finishers at the Ocean League tourney have advanced to the Area Tournament, which will also include the top six singles and doubles finishers from the Mountain League Tournament.
The two-day tourney at San Luis Obispo High School will start at 3 p.m. Thursday. Singles and doubles finalists will advance automatically to sectional competition. Third-place finishers will be alternates.
The Hancock College football team will begin its quest Saturday for a third straight Pacific League title. Hancock (3-2) will play Pasadena City College (2-3) at Hancock in the 2019 league opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Of the two leagues that will be represented at the Area Tournament, the Mountain League is by far the bigger one. Nonetheless, Redman made it through the Area tourney last year.
If she plays at the Area Tournament next week the way she played in the second set Friday, her prospects seem good for this year.
You have free articles remaining.
"I was in my comfort zone," Redman said after she hit a lot of solid first serves and got typically good depth on well-angled ground strokes in the second set. "I felt like I was in my comfort zone and (Pablo) was more intense."
Pablo rallied in the first set, taking the next two games after trailing 5-1. She had a good answer to Remdan's first serve during those games, and Redman struggled to answer Pablo's first serve.
Redman held her serve the next game however then rolled through the second set.
The Warriors finally slipped up against Paraclete two weeks ago, but they still hold the top spot in our power rankings.
When she rallied in the first set, "I was willing to rally with her," said Pablo, a senior. "The second set I started trying to win points (quickly). I guess that wasn't the best strategy."
Pablo had a solid tournament nonetheless, winning three matches handily to get to the final. One of the most successful tennis players in school history, Pablo will be making another post-season appearance.
She played in post-season doubles with Paige Wells, who has since graduated, last year. Pablo played post-season singles her sophomore year.
"I'm more relaxed this time, I think I'm more ready," for a post-season singles appearance, said Pablo. "I was just really young when I was a sophomore."
When an offense scores 40 points one week and 35 the next, its team generally wins both games.
Izzie Marshall of Mission Prep defeated Bella Backer of Templeton 6-2, 6-4 in the third-place singles match. Mission Prep's Serafina Madonna beat teammate Maddie Haddad for fifth place. Madonna won the first set 6-3. Haddad had to retire in the second set because of illness.
Fourth-ranked Taylor Kaiser and Morgan Mirau of Nipomo beat No. 3 Sammy Vaicious and Sage Gleeson of Templeton 6-0, 6-2 in the third-place doubles match. Morro Bay's Reese Tartaglia and Jaycie O'Day downed Templeton's Megan Murray and Emma Lawrence 7-5, 6-4 for fifth place.