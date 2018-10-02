A point here, a point there — it all adds up.
It added up to a 6-3 victory for the Paso Robles Bearcats in a Mountain League girls tennis match Tuesday afternoon at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt.
“This match could have gone either way,” said Paso Robles head coach Laura Clowes. “It was just the difference of a few points but that’s the way our season has gone. We’ve had quite a few really close matches but today, those points went our way.”
It was a complete turnaround for the Bearcats, who fell 8-1 to the Knights on Thursday, Sept. 6, at Paso Robles High.
“We didn’t start off as well as we usually do,” said St. Joseph coach Trish Gooley. “We were missing Julia Galloway, who is out with an injury, but you have to give credit to Paso Robles. They were steadier than we were.”
Two of the six singles matches went to tiebreakers, with each team winning one.
The rest of the singles went the Bearcats’ way before the Knights rebounded, winning two of the three doubles matches.
By winning five of the six singles matches, Paso Robles was assured of the win before doubles play ended.
St. Joseph captain Janelle Brickey, playing at the No. 4 singles, won the lone singles point for the Knights, prevailing 6-4, 2-6 and 10-7 in the 10-point tiebreak over the Bearcats’ Alicia Myrick.
“Janelle did a really good job of fighting back for the win,” said coach Gooley.
St. Joseph No. 1 Katelynn Haskell and Paso Robles No. 1 Anya Medearis battled back and forth in a match that featured long, long, exhausting rallies before Medearis pulled out a 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 win in the day’s other tiebreak. The tiebreaker was tied 9-9 before Medearis nailed the final two points for the win.
“I have to give a lot of credit to both Katelynn and Janelle for not giving up,” said coach Gooley. “For Janelle, it worked out. For Katelynn, it didn’t.”
At No. 2 singles, the Bearcats’ Livia Rambo topped the Knights’ Shianne Gooley 6-1, 6-4.
The No. 3 singles match between St. Joseph’s Eva Datuin, the only lefty on the courts, and Paso’s Lainey Callahan was one of the matches that could have gone either way.
Datuin went up 1-0 early, fell behind 1-2, bounced back to take a 3-2 lead, fell behind 3-4 before Callahan won the next two games to with the first set 6-4 before going on to win the second set 6-3.
San Luis Obispo’s Zoey Mayo had an easier time, defeating the Knights’ Brandi Shin 6-2, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.
In the final singles matchup featuring No. 5 players, St. Joseph’s Gina Rigali cruised to an early 4-0 lead over Paso Robles’ Mandy Lee.
But Lee kept on fighting in another match that featured very long rallies, eventually tying the set at 5-all.
The girls split the next two games, forcing a tiebreaker.
Rigali and Lee battled evenly until, with the tiebreak at 4-4, Lee won the next three points to win the first set 7-6 (7-4). Lee finished off Paso Robles’ fifth and match-winning set 6-3.
“Our singles players really stepped up their games,” said Clowes. “Our No. 1 (Medearis) didn’t play the last time because she rolled her ankle and had to miss a week. She brought her ‘A’ game today. Livia (No. 2 singles) was on fire today. She’s been getting better every match and her improvement really showed today.”
The doubles were played using an eight-game pro set.
St. Joseph’s No. 1 team of Gooley and Datuin won 8-3 over Rambo and Myrick.
The Knights’ No. 2 team, Haskell and Brickey, won 8-1 over Medearis and Mayo.
But the Bearcats Crystal Roman and Jasmine Don Diego finished the day in winning style for the Bearcats, topping the Knights’ Gowri Sunitha and Leah Murphy 8-2 at No. 3 doubles.
“Their doubles came out strong. They came back fighting,” said Clowes.
The Bearcats inaugural Mountain League season is over but they still have one non-league match on the schedule for next Monday when they will host the Ocean League’s Morro Bay Pirates.
The Knights (7-6, 5-6 Mountain) wrap up their first Mountain League season Thursday when they host the Atascadero Greyhounds.
The Mountain League will hold its League Tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at San Luis Obispo High.