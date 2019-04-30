Kyle Quinlan made sure there would be no doubles matches in this one.
The Orcutt Academy sophomore rallied for a 4-6, 6-2 (10-4) win over Fresno Edison's Cade Cappello in the No. 5 singles match and gave his team its clinching fifth point in the process.
The No. 4 Spartans beat the No. 5 Tigers 5-1 at Santa Maria Country Club Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Boys Tennis Playoffs.
"I got more aggressive with my shots in the second set, and it worked for me," Quinlan said.
Orcutt will play at top seed Oakhurst Yosemite in the semifinals Thursday. The start time is tentatively set for 3:30 p.m. In the Central Section, the higher seed always hosts a playoff game or match.
Orcutt Academy coach Art Lopez said that in the Central Section playoffs, teams have the option of ending the match whenever one team clinches a win. That is what happened Tuesday. Quinlan's victory in the last match to finish made the three would-be doubles matches unnecessary.
The Central Section format is similar to the college one, in which a match is halted as soon as one team mathematically wraps up the win.
The Spartans moved to 14-4. The Tigers finished 17-7.
"This was a very solid match for us," said Lopez after his team won for the first time on the court in a Central Section playoff match. The Spartans, who joined most of the area sports programs in a move from the Southern Section to the Central Section early last year, received a first-round bye.
"This was definitely a very exciting win for me," said Orcutt junior William Jin after he defeated Edison's Justin Myers 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6 singles.
"It was the first time for me playing quality competition in such a high stakes match."
Other than Quinlan, all the other Orcutt winners won in straight sets. Troy Fulton reeled off the last four games and beat Elian Zambrano 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Aidan Crowley defeated Colin Boldis 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 and Kenyon Childs downed Moses Banuelos 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
Will Dau scored the lone point for the Tigers. He beat Orcutt's Matthew Lopez, the Orcutt coach's son, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
The Spartans simply out-served and out-steadied the Tigers in most of the matches Tuesday.
The ending for the Orcutt's players was a lot different than it was in the Area Tournament at San Luis Obispo High School last Friday.
The top six singles and doubles finishers from the Ocean League and their Mountain League counterparts played in that one, and no Ocean League singles player or doubles team won a match against the representatives from the bigger Mountain League schools.
Orcutt's players were among the vanquished, going 0-for-2 in the singles tournament and 0-for-2 in the doubles tourney.
"This was a nice bounce back for us," said Art Lopez.
"It's tough to play when you're on spring break." The tournament took place as Orcutt was nearing the end of its spring break.
Edison finished second in the County Metro League during the regular season. Orcutt Academy finished tied for second in the Ocean League.
As for the upcoming semis, "I'm excited," said Quinlan.
Arroyo Grande 9, Bakersfield Stockdale 0
The No. 2 Eagles (15-3) blanked the No. 7 Mustangs (11-10) in a Division 1 quarterfinal at Arroyo Grande.
The Eagles' Michael Atherton, at No. 2, and Gavin Silva, No. 6, pulled out three-set wins. Atherton rallied for a 4-6, 6-3 (10-4) victory. Silva won 6-0, 3-6 (10-7).
"Those were big wins for us," said Hollister. "It put us ahead 6-0 (and clinched the match) instead of 4-2 going into doubles."
Arroyo Grande will host No. 3 Clovis West at 3 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Softball
Righetti 3, St. Joseph 2
Sam Lopez singled him Natalie Garcia with the go-ahead run in t he top of the sixth inning, and Lisette Hernandez blanked St. Joseph the rest of the way, as the Warriors (4-7 Mountain League) edged the Knights in a league game at Hagerman Park.
Bailey Kober pulled Righetti even at 2-all with a solo home run in the top of the sixth.
The Warriors won despite being held to five hits by St. Joseph's Skylar Johnson. The Knights out-hit the Warriors 8-5.
Mission Prep 6, Orcutt Academy 1
On the Spartans' Senior Day at Lakeview Junior High School, Arianna Contreras drove in Danica Black with the lone Orcutt run.
Ana Reed pitched a complete game and struck out 16 for the Royals.
Nipomo 6, Santa Maria 1
The Nipomo Titans softball team only needed two innings to score all of their runs on Tuesday.
The host Titans jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then scored their last three runs in the bottom of the fifth to seal the 6-1 victory over Santa Maria.
With the win, the Titans (11-8 overall) now move to 6-3 in the Ocean League standings -- and has now set themselves up for a battle for second place this Thursday against Pioneer Valley.
Lisette Coria and Micayla Mendez both had one hit apiece. Coria drove in two runners while Mendez sent three of her teammates home off of a triple.
Mimi Wolf took the win at pitcher, going five innings and striking out four batters.
The Titans take on PVHS on the road for a 4:30 p.m. contest.