Senior Yuka Perera helped lead the San Marcos girls tennis team to the league championship, and she is the Channel League Girls Tennis MVP.
The First Team seniors are Kelly Coulson, Maura Mannix and Sam Weiner of San Marcos, Claire Stotts, Sophia Ostovany and Claudia Brewer of Santa Barbara and Anjali Thakrar of Dos Puebolos. The sophomores are Alessa Somer and Cami Chou of Dos Pueblos, and Kayla King of Cabrillo. The juniors are Fiona Kinsella of San Marcos and Claire Collison of Santa Ynez.
The Second Team seniors are Paris Wynne, Alyssa Murray and Karly Kovach of Cabrillo, Janice Tsai of Dos Pueblos and Dawani Layog of Lompoc. The juniors are Samantha De Alba and Bella Munoz of San Marcos, and Hannah Mendez of Santa Barbara. The sophomore is Mia Chou of Dos Pueblos. The freshman is Sophia Curti of Santa Ynez.
Emmy Withrow and Lauren Thorburn of Santa Ynez, along with Rachel Carlos of Cabrillo, and Leann Alcantara and Cheri Battle of Lompoc, all earned honorable mention.