It's wait and see for area coaches and athletes, as area spring sports are put on hold

He said that he has, in a way, been put on hold himself.

"I work at Diablo Canyon, in the engineering department, and those of us who are non-essential were told to stay home this week in an effort to minimize personal contact," Lopez said. "Everything's safe over there. They're just trying to figure out the way forward."

Lopez added, "I'm going to text them, encouraging them to stay in shape. Most of my boys are active, whether they're playing tennis or mountain biking, so I don't think that will be an issue. I have two seniors who have been with me four years and I would hate to see it end for them this way."

Meanwhile, Nipomo baseball coach Samm Spears said his players "are not allowed to do anything," at least through the end of March.

"Our school district (Lucia Mar) is not allowing them to do anything. No practice at all," Spears said. "We were told to tell our athlete to stay home and stay safe. That's what we were told to tell our athletes to do."

"Lucia Mar is saying that (is the case) until the 31st and then they will re-evaluate. We are postponed until further notice."