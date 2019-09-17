The 2019 edition of the St. Joseph girls tennis program played its best match for a St. Joseph squad against San Luis Obispo in recent memory Tuesday, but it wasn't quite enough.
The Tigers won four of the six singles sets, one of the three doubles sets and that was enough to give them a 5-4 win over the Knights (6-1, 2-1) in a long Mountain League match at San Luis Obispo and saddle St. Joseph with its first loss of the year.
The match was set to begin at 3 p.m. It ran well into the evening. Last Thursday, the Knights won 5-4 in a five-hour Mountain League match at Atascadero.
Though her team came up just short Tuesday, "I was happy with the way the team played," said second-year St. Joseph coach Trish Gooley.
"We didn't come close against them last year." The Tigers beat the Knights handily both times the teams played in 2018. San Luis Obispo finished second in the Mountain Laague, both teams' first in the CIF Central Section, that year. St. Joseph finished tied for third.
Emily Wilson won 6-0, 6-1 for the Knights at No. 1 singles Tuesday, and Michahjuliana Lundberg won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2, but the Tigers won the other four singles matches.
St, Joseph's Katelynn Haskell and Shianne Gooley, Trish Gooley's daughter, both took their first defeat of the year.
San Luis Obispo's Hannah Minnery beat Haskell 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, and Ingrid Chen beat Shianne Gooley 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4.
The teams split three-set matches. San Luis Obispo's Alex Capran edged Julianne Galloway 6-3, 6-7(5) (10-8) in the No. 5 singles match. Lundberg and Shianne Gooley won 6-1, 2-6 (10-8) in the No. 2 doubles match.
Wilson and Haskell won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles for the Knights, but the Tigers' No. 3 doubles tandem downed Eva Datuin and Janelle Brickey 6-3, 6-3 to give San Luis Obispo the doubles win it needed.
"We think we have a good chance against them when we play down here," in the second half of league play, said Trish Gooley.
"The teams are pretty evenly matched."
St. Joseph will play at Arroyo Grande at 3 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles won the Mountain League title last year and ran up a string of unbeaten PAC 8 League campaigns in the CIF's Southern Section before moving to the Central Section.
Arroyo Grande lost 5-4 in the Division 1 title match last year. The Knights, who were in Division 1 last year, have moved to Division 2 this year.
Mission Prep 9, Santa Maria 0
The Royals blanked the Saints in an Ocean League match at the Minami Center.
All of Mission Prep's wins came in straight sets. Liz Sarabia won the most games for the Saints, falling to the Royals' Serafina Madonna 6-3, 6-4 in the No. 6 singles match.
The Saints are winless in Ocean League play. They have one win overall.
Girls volleyball
Paso Robles 3, Righetti 0
The Bearcats swept the Warriors (9-7, 1-2) 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 in a Mountain League match at Paso Robles.
Katrina McKinnon racked up 15 kills for the Warriors. Kyra Allen had 10 kills and two aces, and Mackenzie Kestler had 10 kills.
Girls golf
Righetti 260, Paso Robles 281
The Warriors (4-2, 1-0) won their Mountain League opener, defeating the Bearcats at Paso Robles Golf Club.
Righetti's Claire Alford was the medalist with a 37 on the par 35 front nine.
Teammates following Alford were Kira Case (52), Grace Minetti (53), Kayla Minetti (58) and Carmen Reynoso (60).
Sophia Hammond led the Bearcats with a 52.
St. Joseph 259, Morro Bay 276 (Monday)
Medalist Bella Aldridge shot a 46 over nine holes at Santa Maria Country Club, leading the Knights to an Ocean League win over the Pirates.
Teammates following Aldridge were Mackenzie Taylor (49), Macie Taylor (54), Lisa Mahoney (54) and Bella Cosme (56).