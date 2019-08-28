St. Joseph's girls tennis team's players lost some games Wednesday, but they did not lose many.
The Knights dropped a grand total of four games in 15 sets during a 9-0 win over Santa Maria Valley rival Orcutt Academy in a non-league match at St. Joseph. The Knights are 3-0. The Spartans are 0-4.
"I was happy with the balance the team showed," said second-year St. Joseph coach Trish Gooley after her squad lost a total of three singles games and one doubles game. "We have a really strong team this year."
Her players echoed that sentiment.
"We have really strong singles, and our doubles teams are going to crush it," said St. Joseph senior Gowri Sunitha after she teamed with fellow senior Eva Datuin for an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles Wednesday. Doubles sets that day consisted of eight-game pro sets. Singles and doubles sets had a no-ad scoring format.
"The team has good balance, and I'm really happy with the way the team is playing," St. Joseph senior Emily Wilson said after taking a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.
The Knights' singles players have not lost a match this year. Four of them, Katelynn Haskell, Shianne Gooley, Julia Galloway and Janelle Brickey, St. Joseph singles players numbers three through six, won 6-0, 6-0.
Those players are St. Joseph veterans. Wilson and freshman Michahjuliana Lundberg, the Knights' No. 2 singles player, are new. Wilson was home schooled before attending St. Joseph the second half of her junior year in high school.
Trish Gooley said before the season started that she would be excited to see Wilson and Lundberg in action, and those two have not disappointed.
Senior Kayla Pablo is Orcutt Academy's top singles player and one of the better girls singles players in the area. She put up good resistance against Wilson, but Wilson still won handily.
Wilson showed authoritative ground strokes and a devastating cut shot. Her powerful serve was inconsistent, but she got enough of them in to be effective.
Orcutt's Melanie Amarasekora consistently stayed in rallies with Lundberg, but the St. Joseph freshman kept winning points with well-angled shots.
Though they are seniors who played varsity doubles last year, Sunitha and Datuin teamed together this year for the first time.
"It took about three weeks for us to get used to each other as a doubles team," said Datuin.
They said the chemistry is working now. "We've won most of our matches," said Datuin.
Datuin plays at the net. "I play in back so I can set her up," said Sunitha.
Art Lopez had no complaints about how his team played Wednesday. He seemed happy that his team had the Mountain League part of its schedule out of the way. After struggling in the Mountain League last year, Orcutt Academy is playing in the Ocean League, a league comprised mainly of smaller schools more Orcutt's size, this year. Three of Orcutt's previous opponents are Mountain League members. The Spartans also played CIF Southern Section member Cabrillo.
The Spartans moved down from the Central Section's Division 1, and Trish Gooley is happy her squad has done the same.
"We're in Division 2, and I'm excited about that," said Trish Gooley.
After the Knights went out in the first round last year, "I think we have a chance to make a playoff run this year," said Datuin.
Orcutt Academy plays Templeton at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in its first league match. "That will really give us a chance to see where we're at," said Art Lopez.
The Knights have a busy week next week. They will play Cabrillo at home in a cross-section match Tuesday. St. Joseph will be on the road Wednesday and Thursday, for a cross-section match at Santa Ynez Wednesday and a non-league match at Nipomo Thursday. All start times are 3 p.m.
St. Joseph will not play a league match until Sept. 10, when it hosts Foster Road rival Righetti.