The Conquistadores girls tennis team is yet to miss a beat under a new head coach – improving to 5-0 overall now.
Cabrillo held off Lompoc 11-7 on Tuesday at LHS underneath a marine layer that was accompanied by winds.
And this is a Conqs team that hasn’t lost yet in the Chris Suchecki era – as the social studies teacher has taken the reins of the longtime Los Padres League power that’s now transitioning to the Channel League with Lompoc High.
Yet, this road win on West College Avenue was particularly considered special for Suchecki and his group – considering their held off their city rival.
“It’s always good to beat our cross-town rival,” Suchecki said. “The singles dominated and the doubles gave us the points we needed.”
On the solo side, CHS collected eight of nine contests. No. 1 option Kayla Kling swept her sets by scores of 6-0, 6-4 and 6-0. The No. 2 option Karley Kovach also won all three of her sets by scores of 6-3, 6-1 and 6-0. Cabrillo’s No. 3 Rachel Carlos overcame a 6-2 defeat versus LHS’s Cheri Battle to win her next two sets with scores of 6-2 and 6-3.
But the Conqs had to withstand a late Lompoc High charge on the doubles side – which impressed both Lompoc High coaches Mike Montross and Paul Gaudreault.
The Braves used strong doubles play as the marine layer began rolling – and went on to win six contests in that realm.
The No. 1 doubles team of Leanne Alcantara and Jessie Elenes went on to win two matches by scores of 7-5 and 6-3. Karla Aragon and Jacelia Lopez, the No. 2 doubles team for LHS, won all three of their sets by scores of 6-2, 6-4 and 6-2. The No. 3 doubles team of Evelin Lopez and Sandra Fahle won one set by the score of 7-6.
Lompoc is now 3-3 overall this season.
Men's Soccer
Hancock College 5, West Hills (Lemoore) 3
Ulysses Cardona delivered the hat trick to start the game, scoring the first three goals to help set up the Bulldogs' victory.
Juan Chavez and Niko Glass added the other goals for the Bulldogs.
Women's soccer
West Hills 2, Hancock College 0
The Bulldogs lost their second straight game in the shutout against West Hills at home.
No stats were available.