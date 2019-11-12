Shianne Gooley St. Joseph hits a volley in a long match against Jen Villalobos of Sanger during the title matchup of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs in Sanger, Calif., Tuesday, Nov.12, 2019.
Katelynn Haskell of St. Joseph, right, gives a hug to teammates after a loss to Sanger during the title matchup of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs in Sanger Tuesday.
Katelynn Haskell of St. Joseph hits a volley in a match against Lillian Yan of Sanger during the title matchup of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs in Sanger.
Shianne Gooley of St. Joseph and Emily Wilson celebrate their winning doubles match against Sanger during the title matchup of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs in Sanger, Tuesday.
Shianne Gooley St. Joseph is overcome with emotion after a narrow loss against Sanger during the title match of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs in Sanger Tuesday.
Janelle Brickley hits a volley against Lisset Vala of Sanger during the title matchup of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs in Sanger, Calif., Tuesday, Nov.12, 2019.
Down two starters, the St. Joseph girls tennis team’s bid for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship came up a point short.
Sanger’s No . 3 doubles team came from a set and a break down to edge St. Joseph’s Gowri Sunitha and Marlee Hernandez 6-7 (0), 7-6 (3) (10-8) in three sets to give the top-seeded Apaches a 5-4 win over the No. 2 Knights in the championship match at Sanger Tuesday.
“That No 3 doubles match was a great match,” St. Joseph coach Trish Gooley said by phone.
St. Joseph and Sanger were neck-and-neck for nearly five hours Tuesday before one team finally found an edge.
The Knights were without injured freshman Michahjuliana Lundberg since she became injured in the final game of a non-league match in late October after the Knights earned a three-way share of the Mountain League title.
Gooley said that she got a call Tuesday morning informing her that Galloway was ill and unable to play. Galloway was the Knights’ No. 4 singles player after Lundberg, who didn’t lose in singles until her injury forced her to retire from the late October match and never lost in doubles, got hurt.
After the injury, everyone except top singles player Emily Wilson moved up a spot in the St. Joseph rotation.
Wilson finished the singles part of an illustrious senior year for St. Joseph, her only one. She was homeschooled until she attended St. Joseph the second semester of her junior year - by beating Sanger’s Sydney Reimer 6-0, 6-4.
The teams split 3-3 in singles. Lillian Yang won 6-0, 6-1 over Katelynn Haskell at No. 2 for Sanger, Lisette Vaca defeated Janelle Brickey at No. 4 and Alli Hartsell downed Gina Rigali 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6.
The Vaca-Brickey score was not available.
Besides Wilson, Shianne Gooley, the coach’s daughter, and Eva Datuin each scored a singles win for St. Joseph. Shianne Gooley defeated Jen Villalobos 7-5, 1-6 (10-2) at No. 3 singles and Datuin defeated Alli Hartsell 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5.
Datuin and Shianne Gooley won every singles match they played in the post-season. Wilson and Gooley did not lose as a doubles team since teaming up late in the regular season.
Villalobos and Hartsell scored a key win over Haskell and Datuin at No. 2 doubles.
“Our girls had a great season,” Trish Gooley said. “Sanger had a solid team.”
