Central Coast Classic: St. Joseph's thrilling semifinal win in 2019

Central Coast Classic Until local sports resume, we are highlighting some of our favorite moments from past year. Today, we look at St. Joseph's wild run in the CIF Central Section tennis playoffs, where the Knights scored a semifinal win over Bakersfield's Centennial High last November.

Emily Wilson hit a second service winner in this 2019 CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinal, and the Knights were into the sectional championship match.

Her winner wrapped up a 6-0, 6-2 win for Wilson and partner Shianne Gooley over Bakersfield Centennial’s Aleyna Young and Kate Yackovich in the No. doubles match that gave the Knights their clinching fifth point.

The No. 2 Knights eventually beat the No. 3 Golden Hawks 6-3 at Santa Maria Country Club.

Katelynn Haskell and Eva Datuin gave the Knights their last point with a 3-6, 6-2 (10-8) win in the No. 2 doubles match.

“No,” Wilson replied quickly when she was asked if it had sunk in for her that the Knights were headed to the first sectional final for a St. Joseph girls tennis team in recent memory.

“It’s sunk in. A little,” said Shianne Gooley, St. Joseph coach Trish Gooley’s daughter.

The Knights were playing for the second time without injured Michahjuliana Lundberg, their number two singles player. St. Joseph won four of six singles and two of three doubles sets against a Centennial team that looked much more impressive than its 14-15 record.