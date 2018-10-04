New year, new league — same old result.
The Arroyo Grande Eagles girls tennis team is celebrating another league championship — their ninth straight — when they swept the Orcutt Academy Spartans 9-0 Thursday afternoon at the Hancock College courts in Santa Maria.
But the Eagles have to share this one with San Luis Obispo.
When SLO topped Righetti 8-1 later Thursday afternoon, both A.G. and SLO finished the inaugural Mountain League season with 11-1 records.
“I think we’ll get the tiebreaker when we hold the league tournament next week (at San Luis Obispo High School),” said Arroyo Grande coach Lori Hollister. “We split with SLO on the season. We beat them 8-1 (at home on Aug. 28) and they beat us 5-4 at San Luis Obispo (on Sept. 20) and I think that will give us the No. 1 seed.”
The championship streak began with a PAC 7 League title in 2010, continued through the PAC 8 years and is still alive after Arroyo Grande became one of the local schools that moved to the CIF Central Section and its new Mountain League this year.
But the Eagles weren’t looking ahead to the league tournament, the CIF Sectional Tournament or the CIF Central Section Tournament.
They were focused on taking care of business against a talented Orcutt Academy team and they had to do it without two of their top singles players — sisters Delanie and Peyton Dunkle. Delanie Dunkle, A.G.’s No. 1 singles player, is also one of the Eagles’ top girls golfers. She spent Thursday at the weekly Mountain League Tournament at the Paso Robles Golf Club.
“But the girls who are here — these are the core of the team that we need to develop,” said Hollister. “Clovis North edged us earlier in the season and they did it because of the middle and bottom of our lineup. That’s what we need to work on.”
Missing the Dunkle sisters didn’t slow down the Eagles who swept all six singles matches two sets to love.
Kayla Pablo, Orcutt Academy’s No. 1 singles player, lost 2-6, 2-6 to AG’s Jasceline Ramirez. That was the Spartans’ best singles showing of the day.
“Kayla is just a backboard out there. She returns every shot,” said Hollister. “We were looking for improvement against her today.”
"That's a tough Arroyo Grande team," said Orcutt Academy coach Art Lopez. "We have some great players but Arroyo Grande just has too much talent."
Emma Valencia and Isabelle Lopez fared better playing at No. 2 doubles, falling to Natalie Porter and Mackenzie Poole 3-8 in an eight-game pro set.
The final match of the day was the Spartans’ best.
Orcutt Academy’s Pablo and Paige Wells, playing at No. 1 doubles, came the closest to scoring a point. They held a 7-4 lead against the Eagles’ Ramirez and Elaina Smolin.
But the Eagles held serve behind Smolin, broke Wells’ serve and, with Ramirez serving, came back from a 15-40 hole to tie the set at 7-all.
Smolin and Ramirez then closed out the set 7-3 in the tiebreak.
“All the girls played tough today,” said Lopez. “I’m proud of the girls. Arroyo Grande was just too strong.”
The Spartans finished their Mountain League season at 2-10.
“We had five close league matches and lost them all 5-4. Those matches could have gone either way and we could have seven league wins instead of two,” said Lopez. “Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo are the cream of the crop. Everybody else is pretty close. We just beat each other up. It’s the end of a long, grueling season. We had some pretty good matches. The girls never backed down and I’m happy with the game they played.”
While Arroyo Grande’s regular season is over, Orcutt Academy still has one non-league match to play when the Spartans host Dunn on Monday at the Hancock Courts.
After that, both teams will take part in the Mountain League Tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at SLO High.
San Luis Obispo 8, Righetti 1
The SLO Tigers claimed their half of the Mountain League title, wrapping up the regular season with a convincing with at Righetti High School.
“Haley Sousa (playing at No. 4 singles) and Anna Ortiz (at No. 6 singles) really stepped it up today,” said Righetti coach Maddie Seeds. “It was the first time all our doubles teams played together today. They really fought hard.”
Next up for both teams is the Mountain League Tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at SLO High.
Girls volleyball
Pioneer Valley 3, St. Joseph 0
The Panthers swept the Knights, 26-24, 25-20 and 26-24 Thursday.
Amaya Yebra led the Panthers with 15 kills and Morgan Krause added nine.
Sasha Brafman and Charlotte Ionata each had 15 digs and Rebecca Escobar added 11.